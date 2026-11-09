Severe Storm Disrupts Diwali Festival At Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Severe Weather Disrupts Annual Diwali Festival

The second day of the three-day traditional Diwali festival and fair at the historic Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur was disrupted by severe weather conditions on Monday, as strong gusty winds accompanied by intermittent heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across several parts of the fairground. The sudden deterioration in weather conditions triggered panic among devotees, visitors and traders present at the temple premises. As the situation worsened, several devotees rushed to nearby shelters and other safer locations to protect themselves from the storm and rain.

Every year, the Diwali festival at the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Temple attracts thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country and neighbouring countries. Extensive arrangements had also been made this year, with numerous temporary shops, stalls and commercial establishments set up across the temple premises and adjoining areas. However, the sudden storm and heavy rainfall on the second day dampened the festive atmosphere. Several temporary structures and shops reportedly faced the threat of damage due to the strong winds, raising concerns among small traders who had invested significantly in the festival, hoping to earn a substantial income during the three-day event.

Infrastructure Damage and Traffic Chaos

According to sources, three welcome gates in Udaipur reportedly collapsed due to the strong gusty winds. The affected structures include the welcome gate near Subhash Bridge, the gate in the Brahmabari area and another gate adjacent to Nabashakti Club. The incidents triggered considerable commotion in the respective areas. Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were reported on both sides of the roads, resulting in traffic congestion and causing considerable inconvenience to commuters, motorists and pedestrians.

Safety Concerns and Administration Response

The incident has also raised concerns over public safety, particularly considering the large gathering of devotees and visitors during the ongoing festival. The collapse of the welcome gates and the possibility of damage to temporary structures have brought the overall safety arrangements at the festival venue into focus. With the festival still underway, attention is now focused on the steps being taken by the administration to clear the affected areas, restore normal traffic movement and ensure the safety of devotees, visitors and traders for the remaining days of the celebration. The timely restoration of damaged structures and strengthening of safety measures remain crucial to preventing further inconvenience and ensuring the smooth continuation of the historic Diwali festival.

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