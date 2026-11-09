Odisha Fire Services Attend 75 Emergency Calls During Diwali Night

Odisha Responds to 75 Fire Incidents During Diwali

The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services responded to 75 fire-related emergency calls from across the state during Diwali celebrations, with officials confirming that a majority of the blazes were triggered by firecrackers. According to an official release issued by the department on Monday, fire teams remained on high alert throughout the festive night of November 8 to safeguard public lives and property.

Incident Breakdown by District

Among the districts, Jajpur reported the highest number of emergency incidents with 13 calls, followed by Cuttack with nine calls, Puri with eight, and the state capital, Bhubaneswar, with seven calls. Other fire incidents were reported from Balasore (5), Sundargarh (4), Jharsuguda (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Keonjhar (4), Kendrapara (3), Bhadrak (3), Ganjam (3), Mayurbhanj (2), Nayagarh (2), Koraput (2), Kalahandi (1), and Kandhamal (1).

Urban and Rural Impact

The department stated that several incidents were reported from dense urban and residential pockets, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Rourkela, while firecracker-related blazes were also reported from rural localities across the state.

Effective Containment Operations

"Fire teams from the respective fire stations responded swiftly to the distress calls and launched immediate firefighting operations. The personnel worked effectively to contain the blazes and prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent houses, commercial establishments, and other properties," the Fire Service department said. Officials noted that coordinated efforts by fire personnel, coupled with active support from residents, helped avert major damage and brought the situation under control swiftly during the festive celebrations.

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