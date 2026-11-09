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Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-11-09 04:31:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its third quarter 2026 financial results. The earnings release and accompanying financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website following the call.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

Contacts

Media Investors
Eric Moses Babatunde A. Cole
713-497-2017 713-552-8811
... ...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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