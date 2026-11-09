Inuvo Advances Intentkey CTV Intelligence To The Neighborhood Level

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dynamic AI models continuously evaluate neighborhood-level consumer interests, expanding CTV audience reach without relying on personal identities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, today announced an advancement in IntentKey® that extends its geographic audience intelligence to the neighborhood level, helping advertisers reach new audiences across connected television (CTV) without relying on consumer identities or persistent household profiles.

The advancement builds on IntentKey's existing ZIP-code intelligence, adding a more localized understanding of how consumer interests change from neighborhood to neighborhood. IntentKey continuously creates and reevaluates temporary neighborhood models to capture these changes as they occur. The technology combines neighborhood insights with existing ZIP-code signals and each advertiser's custom audience model to inform real-time media buying decisions.

For CTV advertisers, this creates opportunities to reach audiences that conventional identity-based targeting may miss. Many CTV advertising methods rely on device or household identifiers that aren't consistently available across streaming environments. IntentKey doesn't require them. Instead, it uses continuously updated audience intelligence to identify relevant advertising opportunities, helping advertisers expand their reach while protecting consumer privacy.

The new capability delivers three key advantages:



Privacy. Short-lived neighborhood models allow IntentKey to understand local consumer interests without building persistent profiles of individual consumers or households.

Adaptability. Neighborhood models are continuously created and reevaluated as consumer interests change, bringing more current intelligence to CTV advertising decisions. Expanded Reach. By removing the dependency on consumer identities, IntentKey helps advertisers reach prospective customers across CTV inventory that traditional identity-based targeting may overlook.



"ZIP-code intelligence has been an important part of how IntentKey understands consumer interests geographically," said Amir Bakhshaie, Senior Vice President, IntentKey at Inuvo. "We're now adding another layer of intelligence that continuously models how those interests vary within neighborhoods. By combining these signals in real time, we can help advertisers reach relevant CTV audiences without needing to identify or track individual consumers."

The new algorithm served more than 20 million impressions in October 2026 and is now used by a majority of Inuvo's clients, with performance consistent with the company's existing targeting algorithms.

While particularly valuable for CTV advertising, the underlying neighborhood intelligence can also support additional media channels. The capability builds on IntentKey's patented AI technology, which models consumer interests through language and content rather than personal identifiers. This identity-independent approach enables advertisers to connect with relevant audiences across privacy-conscious digital environments, including Safari.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are“forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Inuvo's website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact:

Derric Ciccone

President & Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.

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