Enviri Corporation To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 18Th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference On November 19 In Dallas, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries, today announced that Company management will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at The Westin Convention Center at Las Colinas in Dallas, Texas. Enviri's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. CT. The presentation webcast can be accessed through the investor relations section of Enviri's website, enviri.com, and the conference host's main website, threepartadvisors.com/southwest About Enviri
Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri's divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and additional information can be found at IDEASconferences.com...
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