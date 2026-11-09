Nanobiotix To Participate In Investor Conferences In November

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Presentation Time: 8:30am ET / 1:30pm GMT

Location: London (UK)

Presenters: Laurent Levy, Chief Executive Officer and Arnd Christ, Chief Financial Officer

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Location: London (UK)

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company's philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .