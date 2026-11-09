Cohen & Company Sets Release Date For Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that day to discuss these results.
The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company's homepage at . Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or +1 (412) 902-1028 (international). A replay of the call will be available for three days following the call by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, with participant passcode 13763622.
About Cohen & Company
Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, Cohen & Company Securities, LLC (“Cohen Securities”) in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. A division of Cohen Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”) is the Company's full-service boutique investment bank providing capital markets and SPAC advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, investors, and institutions. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that the Company has received as consideration for investment banking and new issue services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages and services assets through investment funds, managed accounts, joint ventures, and collateralized debt obligations. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $1.3 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, and servicing commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit .
| Contact:
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| Investors -
| Media -
| Cohen & Company Inc.
| Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
| Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.
| Joseph Sala or Zach Genirs
| Executive Vice President and
| 212-355-4449
| Chief Financial Officer
| 215-701-8952
| ...
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