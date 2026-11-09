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Aqua Metals To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Investor Conference Call On November 16, 2026


Date: 2026-11-09 04:31:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide a business update on Monday, November 16, 2026. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live conference call and replay can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals is advancing sustainable lithium battery recycling through its proprietary AquaRefiningTM technology, an electro-hydrometallurgical process designed to recover critical battery materials using electricity rather than high-temperature processing. The Company is developing Project Headwaters as its first commercial-scale deployment focused on domestic recycling and refining of lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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