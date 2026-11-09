Shenandoah Telecommunications To Participate In Fourth Quarter 2026 Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Volk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Binder, Vice President of Corporate Finance will be participating in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter 2026:

J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum being held at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, Miami, FL. Jim Volk will participate on a Fiber Panel on November 12, 2026 at 8:55 am ET. Jim will be hosting investor meetings at the conference.

17 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, NY. Jim Volk will be hosting investor meetings on November 17, 2026.

Wolfe Research Virtual Small and Mid-Cap Conference being held virtually. Jim Volk will be hosting investor meetings on December 2 and 3, 2026.

Raymond James 2026 TMT & Consumer Conference being held at Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY. Ed McKay will participate on a Fiber Panel on December 7, 2026 at 10:00 am ET. Ed will be hosting investor meetings at the conference.

UBS 2026 Global Media and Communications Conference being held at UBS Office, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. Ed McKay will participate on the FTTH Panel: Fiber at Scale on December 8, 2026 at 2:15 pm ET. Ed will be hosting investor meetings at the conference.

Benchmark 14 th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference being held at the New York Athletic Club, New York, NY. Lucas Binder will be hosting investor meetings on December 10, 2026.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 20,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

(540) 984-4800

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