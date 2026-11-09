Montauk Renewables To Reschedule Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or“the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced that it will reschedule its third quarter 2026 earnings release and related conference call due to a delay in finalizing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Montauk intends to file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q, until Monday, November 16, 2026. As long as the Company files the Form 10-Q within the five-day grace period, the report will be deemed to have been filed timely by the SEC.

Montauk anticipates filing its Form 10-Q within the extended grace period and expects to publish its third quarter 2026 earnings release and hold its quarterly conference call as soon as practicable on or after the date it files its Form 10-Q.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, develops, operates and manages landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

John Ciroli

Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary

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(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Group

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(949) 574-3860