Crombie REIT Announces $200 Million Equity Financing
|Property Address
|City, Province
|Anchor Tenant
|Property GLA (sq. ft.)(1)
|94 McLeod Ave.
|Spruce Grove, AB
|Safeway
|51,000
|55 Castleridge Blvd.
|Calgary, AB
|Safeway
|56,000
|9601 Franklin Ave.
|Wood Buffalo, AB
|FreshCo
|41,000
|850 Saddletowne Cir.
|Calgary, AB
|FreshCo Chalo!
|51,000
|4202 South Park Dr.
|Stony Plain, AB
|Safeway
|45,000
|3664 Yellowhead Hwy.
|Smithers, BC
|Safeway
|43,000
|945 Columbia St. W.
|Kamloops, BC
|FreshCo
|50,000
|45850 Yale Rd.
|Chilliwack, BC
|FreshCo
|52,000
|318 Manitoba Ave.
|Selkirk, MB
|Safeway
|42,000
|45 Ropewalk Ln.
|St. John's, NL
|Sobeys
|50,000
|610 Panavista Dr.
|Dartmouth, NS
|Sobeys
|48,000
|500 Riddell Rd.
|Orangeville, ON
|Sobeys
|46,000
|20 Melbourne Dr.
|Bradford, ON
|Sobeys
|35,000
|3950 Rue King O.
|Sherbrooke, QC
|IGA Extra
|52,000
|5555 boul. des Gradins
|Quebec City, QC
|IGA Extra
|59,000
|Total GLA
|721,000
| (1) At 100% ownership.
Ontario Acquisition
As previously announced, on October 13, 2026, and on October 22, 2026 Crombie entered into binding agreements to acquire a 100% interest in a necessity-based portfolio of 13 retail properties in Ontario from a third party (the“Ontario Portfolio”) totaling approximately 588,000 square feet for approximately $134.0 million, excluding closing and transaction costs (the“Ontario Acquisition” and, together with the Co-Owned Portfolio Acquisition, the“Acquisitions”). The Ontario Portfolio is 100% occupied and includes nine properties anchored by Sobeys, two by Walmart and two by Shoppers Drug Mart, with other tenants including Dollarama, LCBO, TD Bank, McDonald's and Tim Hortons. Approximately 60% of its annual minimum rent is derived from Empire, and the weighted average lease term is approximately 4.6 years. The Ontario Acquisition is scheduled to close in November 2026.
Ontario Portfolio Properties
|Property Address
|City, Province
|Anchor Tenant
|Property GLA (sq. ft.)
|4610 Ontario St.
|Beamsville, ON
|Sobeys
|50,000
|110 Hwy 20 E.
|Pelham, ON
|Sobeys
|48,000
|231-247 Mill St.
|Angus, ON
|Sobeys
|48,000
|315 Grand River St. N.
|Paris, ON
|Sobeys
|46,000
|2080 Jans Blvd.
|Innisfil, ON
|Sobeys
|44,000
|812, 814 & 818 Durham St.
|Kincardine, ON
|Sobeys
|42,000
|20210 Communication Rd.
|Blenheim, ON
|Sobeys
|35,000
|1012 Broad St. E.
|Dunnville, ON
|Sobeys
|30,000
|14 Main St.
|Brighton, ON
|Sobeys
|30,000
|2755 Laurier St.
|Rockland, ON
|Shoppers Drug Mart
|17,000
|902 Mohawk Rd. E.
|Hamilton, ON
|Shoppers Drug Mart
|16,000
|1550 & 1580 Cameron St.
|Hawkesbury, ON
|Walmart
|104,000
|1058-1100 10th St.
|Hanover, ON
|Walmart
|78,000
|Total GLA
|588,000
Impact of the Acquisitions on Crombie's Portfolio
Together, the Acquisitions will add approximately 1.2 million square feet of GLA at Crombie's share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $350 million, excluding closing and transaction costs, at an estimated blended going-in capitalization rate of approximately 6.0%.
Upon completion of the Acquisitions, Crombie's portfolio will comprise 324 properties totaling approximately 20.7 million square feet of GLA, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, with committed occupancy of approximately 97.9% and a weighted average lease term of approximately 7.9 years.
About this News Release
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as“continue”,“may”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“intend” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, and include statements regarding the Equity Financing, including the expected closing date and the intended use of proceeds, and the Acquisitions, including the expected timing of closing, the expected impact on Crombie's portfolio and the blended going-in capitalization rate. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
These statements are based on assumptions regarding, among other things, completion of the Equity Financing and the Acquisitions on the terms and timing described, the operating performance of the Co-Owned Portfolio and the Ontario Portfolio continuing at recent levels, and financing costs. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including delay in the timing of or the failure to satisfy closing conditions for each of the Offering, the Concurrent Private Placement and the Acquisitions, including as a result of a delay in or a failure to receive the required regulatory approvals, changes in financing or market conditions, the choice by Crombie to use the net proceeds from the Offering differently than as described in the Prospectus Supplement and property performance differing from expectations. There is no assurance that the Equity Financing or the Acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.
Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those discussed in the Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 under“Risk Management” and in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under“Risks”, could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct.
About Crombie REIT
Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at
Investor Relations Contacts
Kara Cameron, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
902-755-8100
Meghna Nair
Manager, Investor Relations
905-301-3746
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