Biocardia To Host Q3 2026 Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will provide a corporate update and report its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 by conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to:

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link:

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through approximately November 12, 2026 at the following link: . A telephonic replay of the call will also be available and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (toll free domestic/Canada), 1-412-317-0088 (international toll) by using access code 8587782.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLOTM allogeneic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms, with three cardiac clinical-stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its HelixTM biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms, and its Heart3DTM fusion imaging platform under development. For more information visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miranda Peto, Investor Relations

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(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David McClung, Chief Financial Officer

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(650) 226-0120