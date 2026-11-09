ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Triller Group Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ILLR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Triller Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILLR) (OTC: ILLR) between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important December 14, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Triller securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Triller class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Triller's control over and consolidation of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”) was tenuous, overstated, and/or non-existent; (2) Triller could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ's listing requirements, in part, because of accounting issues related to the foregoing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Triller was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ; (4) accordingly, Triller's disclosure controls and procedures were deficient, the full scope and severity of issues with its financial controls were understated, and the overall benefits of the Merger were overstated; (5) defendants likewise overstated Triller's ability to address its non-compliance with the NASDAQ's listing requirements; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Triller class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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