Coopers Home Buyers Releases Kitsap Housing Update As Active Listings Rise 26%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October inventory grew year over year even as median time on market fell, giving Kitsap sellers two different signals about how to plan a sale.

Olalla, Washington, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coopers Home Buyers released an October 2026 housing market update for Kitsap County, where buyers had more homes to choose from than a year earlier while the median time on market fell. The Olalla-based company's update focuses on how sellers in Bremerton, Port Orchard and other Kitsap communities can weigh property condition and closing timelines when preparing to sell.







Kitsap Housing Update

According to recent housing inventory data, Kitsap County recorded 795 active listings in October, up from 631 a year earlier. Median time on market was 53 days, compared with 58 days in October 2025 and 51 days in September 2026. Across Washington, the same data series showed a median of 61 days in October, up from 58 a year earlier.

The figures describe two parts of the market. Active listings show how many properties were available, while median days on market summarizes how long listings remained on the market under the dataset's methodology. A household facing a specific move-out date can use the county figures for context and compare them with recent activity for homes in the same neighborhood, price range and condition.

“Most of the people who call us need an easy, simple, as-is sale. Maybe a parent passed away and left them a house they can't take care of. Maybe they're going through a divorce. Maybe the house needs repairs they just can't pay for,” said Ryan Falana, partner at Coopers Home Buyers.

For owners weighing repairs before listing, the update suggests getting written estimates and comparing the cost and time involved with selling in the home's current condition. A seller can also ask how an inspection, financing contingency or revised closing date would affect a proposed sale. For a property that has been sitting vacant, the cost of holding and maintaining it can matter alongside the proposed price.

“We're continuing to actively buy houses, make the selling process as smooth and stress-free as possible, and close on a timeline that works best for each seller,” said Mike Cooper, owner of Coopers Home Buyers.

For households comparing a conventional listing with a direct purchase offer, the company's update points to three details to put side by side: expected proceeds after expenses, the conditions attached to the offer, and the proposed closing date. The company provides more information about its as-is purchase process on its website.

About Coopers Home Buyers

Coopers Home Buyers is a residential property buyer based in Olalla, Washington. The company purchases houses directly from homeowners across Washington, including in Bremerton, Port Orchard and other Kitsap County communities.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Falana, Partner

Coopers Home Buyers

ryanfalana [at] msn.com

(360) 845-1171

Olalla, WA 98359

