Galaxy Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total Revenue
|$
|7,975,219
|$
|7,325,142
|Recurring Revenues, Net of Royalties ( 1)
|$
|7,963,649
|$
|7,256,428
|Income from Operations ( 2)
|$
|664,738
|$
|1,903,652
|Interest Expense
|$
|729,544
|$
|872,101
|Net income ( 2)
|$
|5,129,364
|$
|1,039,139
|Diluted EPS ( 2)
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|Adjusted EBITDA ( 3)
|$
|3,221,792
|$
|3,238,495
|Free Cash Flow ( 3)
|$
|1,434,708
|$
|1,319,933
(1) The Company defines Recurring Revenues, net of royalties, as Gross Revenue (from Core and Digital Revenues), less Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems and less Royalties Netted Against Gross Revenue. These components are presented in the revenue discussion within Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Management uses Recurring Revenues to evaluate the durability of the Company's revenue base, as recurring placements generate revenue across the life of an installation while perpetual license sales occur in a single period.
(2) Net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2026 include: (i) a $5.2 million termination fee received in connection with the terminated Evolution merger agreement; (ii) approximately $1.2 million of professional fees and transaction-related costs, primarily related to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Evolution, which was terminated on July 21, 2026, compared with approximately $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025; and (iii) approximately $0.2 million of state tax expense related to sales and use tax matters identified through the Company's ongoing review of historical sales and use tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions, relating primarily to sales and use tax not charged to customers, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026. Income from operations includes items (ii) and (iii).
(3) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of each to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see“Unaudited Reconciliation of Selected Financial GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.
Third Quarter 2026 Results Overview
Total revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 increased to $8.0 million compared to $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 9% driven by organic growth. There were minimal perpetual license sales of progressive gaming systems in the current quarter compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period, due to the timing of individual system sales which was driven by the strategic decision to prioritize more stable and higher-margin recurring revenue over one-time sales. As the Company works toward the optimal balance between these one-time perpetual sales and recurring placements, it expects perpetual license sales for the full year 2026 to be lower than the prior year.
Recurring revenues, net of royalties, increased 10% to a record $8.0 million from $7.3 million in the prior year period reflecting meaningful growth in both the Core and Digital businesses.
Income from operations was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by approximately $1.2 million of professional fees and transaction-related costs, largely associated with the terminated Evolution merger agreement, compared with approximately $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Income from operations also reflects approximately $0.3 million of G2E trade show expenses, which were incurred in the third quarter this year compared with the fourth quarter last year due to the timing of the event, higher incentive compensation accruals compared with a reduced accrual level in the prior-year period, and a charge of approximately $0.2 million of state sales and use tax expense, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026.
Interest expense decreased 16% to $0.7 million from $0.9 million, due to a decrease in the effective interest rate and a reduction in debt principal, comprised of $2.5 million in principal payments made since September 30, 2025.
Net income increased to $5.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $1.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Current-period results include a $5.2 million termination fee received in connection with the terminated Evolution merger agreement, partially offset by approximately $1.2 million of professional fees and transaction-related costs, largely associated with the terminated merger agreement, compared with approximately $0.3 million of such costs in the prior-year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, relatively flat compared with the prior-year period, reflecting the G2E timing and incentive compensation accruals noted above.
Free Cash Flow increased 9% to $1.4 million, compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting decreased cash paid for interest due to lower interest rates and outstanding principal.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow
- As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $4.3 million as of December 31, 2025. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company generated $11.9 million of cash from operations, including the $5.2 million termination fee received in connection with the terminated Evolution merger agreement, and used $3.1 million for capital investment, $2.1 million for debt repayment, and $1.7 million for the share repurchase and warrant cancellation, while increasing its cash balance by $4.8 million. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company invested $3.1 million in the business compared with $2.2 million in the prior-year period, including $1.2 million in internally developed software, an increase of 65%, and $1.4 million in gaming systems deployed at customer locations, an increase of 51%. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs, decreased to $37.4 million as of September 30, 2026, from $39.3 million as of December 31, 2025, as the Company paid $1.9 million on its senior secured term loan during the first nine months of 2026. Total leverage, defined as the total credit facility outstanding divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, was 2.75x as of September 30, 2026, compared with 2.79x as of June 30, 2026. On July 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock and warrants, with no fixed expiration date. On July 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 330,758 shares in a privately negotiated transaction at approximately $1.55 per share, for an aggregate cost of $0.5 million, and on August 12, 2026, it cancelled all 778,320 outstanding Fortress warrants for $1.2 million. Approximately $2.3 million remains available under the share repurchase plan.
Core Revenue
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
| %
Change
|Revenue:
|Core Revenues:
|Recurring License Revenue
|$
|5,709,735
|$
|5,186,967
|$
|522,768
|10.1
|%
|Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems
|11,570
|68,714
|(57,144
|)
|-83.2
|%
|Gross Revenue
|5,721,305
|5,255,681
|465,624
|8.9
|%
|Royalties Netted against Gross Revenue
|(750,624
|)
|(735,882
|)
|(14,742
|)
|2.0
|%
|Total Core Revenue
|$
|4,970,681
|$
|4,519,799
|$
|450,882
|10.0
|%
|Total Core Recurring Revenue ( 1)
|$
|4,959,111
|$
|4,451,085
|$
|508,026
|11.4
|%
(1) The Company defines Total Core Recurring Revenue, as Gross Core Revenue less Perpetual License Sales of Progressive Gaming Systems and less Royalties Netted Against Gross Revenue. These components are presented in the revenue discussion within Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Core growth was driven by new game placements in the U.S. and higher participation-based revenue in foreign jurisdictions, largely fueled by continued momentum from the GOS Progressive System and the MONOPOLY®-branded progressive systems launched earlier this year. The decline in perpetual license sales reflects the deprioritization of such transactions and the timing of individual system sales.
Digital Revenue
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
| %
Change
|Revenue:
|Digital Revenues:
|Recurring License Revenue
|$
|4,369,614
|$
|3,947,334
|$
|422,280
|10.7
|%
|Gross Revenue
|4,369,614
|3,947,334
|422,280
|10.7
|%
|Royalties Netted against Gross Revenue
|(1,365,076
|)
|(1,141,991
|)
|(223,085
|)
|19.5
|%
|Total Digital Revenue
|$
|3,004,538
|$
|2,805,343
|$
|199,195
|7.1
|%
Digital revenues increased 7% to $3.0 million, driven by higher play volume with existing operators and content launches with new customers. All Digital revenue is of a recurring nature. Royalties on licensed titles increased 20%, growing faster than gross revenue and increasing royalties to 31% of gross revenue from 29% in the prior-year period.
Subsequent Events
On October 21, 2026, the Company announced that Meredith Brill, a Class II Director, had informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down from the Board effective October 20, 2026. On the same date, the Board appointed John M. Boushy as a Class II Director, effective October 21, 2026, to succeed Ms. Brill.
Webcast Presentation
Galaxy Gaming has posted a webcast presentation reviewing its third quarter 2026 results. The presentation, including accompanying slides, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and will remain available for 90 days. Investors may submit questions to....
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To enhance investor understanding of the underlying trends in our business, our cash balance and cash available for operating needs, and to provide better comparability between periods in different years, we are providing Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release. These measures are not measures of our financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures should be read in conjunction with our net income (loss), operating income, and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) to exclude interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, transaction termination income, foreign currency exchange loss (gain), and severance and other expenses related to litigation, professional fees and transaction-related costs, non-income tax assessments, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations, including loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes that disclosure of the Adjusted EBITDA metric offers investors, regulators and other stakeholders a view of our operations in the same manner management evaluates our performance. When combined with U.S. GAAP results, management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating results or of liquidity. It may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and it excludes financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance.
We define Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for interest, net of interest income received, cash used in investing activities, and cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds. Management uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate the cash generated by our operations that is available to service and repay indebtedness and to reinvest in the business, and believes disclosure of Free Cash Flow provides investors, regulators and other stakeholders with useful information for the same purpose. Free Cash Flow should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“expect,”“intend,” "target,"“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the trading price of our common stock that may impact share repurchases; our available cash and liquidity; the effects of the termination of the merger with Evolution Malta Holding Limited on our business and on the market price of our common stock; the ability of the Company to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.
About Galaxy
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886
Media:
Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753
| GALAXY GAMING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenue:
|Licensing fees
|$
|7,975,219
|$
|7,325,142
|Total revenue
|7,975,219
|7,325,142
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of ancillary products and assembled components
|63,314
|241,139
|Selling, general and administrative
|5,854,086
|4,021,121
|Research and development
|216,711
|230,545
|Depreciation and amortization
|896,217
|806,483
|Stock-based compensation
|280,153
|122,202
|Total costs and expenses
|7,310,481
|5,421,490
|Income from operations
|664,738
|1,903,652
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|17,060
|4,789
|Interest expense
|(729,544
|)
|(872,101
|)
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|(1,583
|)
|(21,184
|)
|Transaction termination income
|5,234,678
|-
|Total other income (expense), net
|4,520,611
|(888,496
|)
|Income before (provision) benefit for income taxes
|5,185,349
|1,015,156
|(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|(55,985
|)
|23,983
|Net income
|5,129,364
|1,039,139
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(47,923
|)
|1,405
|Comprehensive income
|$
|5,081,441
|$
|1,040,544
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|25,533,080
|26,089,512
|Diluted
|25,533,080
|26,274,251
| GALAXY GAMING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,062,417
|$
|4,306,683
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $145,175 and $241,283, respectively
|4,779,217
|5,742,383
|Income tax receivable
|115,284
|126,311
|Prepaid expenses
|1,125,604
|1,394,462
|Total current assets
|15,082,522
|11,569,839
|Property and equipment, net
|107,044
|118,115
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|102,874
|280,429
|Assets deployed at client locations, net
|4,982,978
|4,125,723
|Goodwill
|1,091,000
|1,091,000
|Other intangible assets, net
|9,824,314
|10,225,783
|Other assets
|156,585
|89,730
|Total assets
|$
|31,347,317
|$
|27,500,619
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,412,847
|$
|1,876,338
|Accrued expenses
|2,875,803
|3,178,328
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|92,216
|298,006
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,093,750
|2,416,108
|Revenue contract liability
|114,033
|286,221
|Total current liabilities
|8,588,649
|8,055,001
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|3,189
|2,944
|Long-term debt and liabilities, net
|34,276,752
|36,867,804
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|638
|49,145
|Total liabilities
|42,869,228
|44,974,894
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit
|Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, 65,000,000 shares authorized; $0.001 par value; 25,159,424 and 25,354,623 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|25,159
|25,354
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,323,810
|20,663,931
|Accumulated deficit
|(30,773,719
|)
|(38,267,617
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(97,161
|)
|104,057
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(11,521,911
|)
|(17,474,275
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|31,347,317
|$
|27,500,619
| GALAXY GAMING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,493,898
|$
|(31,786
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,685,390
|2,372,215
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|201,761
|194,274
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|190,199
|116,625
|Bad debt expense
|36,516
|30,138
|Gain on disposal of property & equipment
|-
|(62
|)
|Deferred income tax
|(48,507
|)
|19,415
|Stock-based compensation
|388,819
|441,605
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|2,969,585
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|820,933
|(122,418
|)
|Income tax receivable
|17,262
|(60,685
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|268,858
|(6,767
|)
|Other assets
|(66,854
|)
|215,214
|Accounts payable
|538,226
|(433,601
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(266,327
|)
|(78,002
|)
|Revenue contract liability
|(172,188
|)
|57,968
|Operating lease liabilities
|(229,751
|)
|(213,980
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|11,858,235
|5,469,738
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investment in internally developed software
|(1,242,809
|)
|(751,067
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(75,707
|)
|(93,683
|)
|Acquisition of assemblies in process
|(466,517
|)
|(612,198
|)
|Acquisition of assets deployed at client locations
|(1,405,289
|)
|(928,982
|)
|Transfer of title of assets deployed at client locations to perpetual license customer
|60,218
|171,575
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,130,104
|)
|(2,214,355
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from BMO Credit Agreement
|-
|45,000,000
|Principal payments on long-term debt (Fortress)
|-
|(57,576,929
|)
|Principal payments on long-term debt (BMO)
|(1,937,500
|)
|(4,812,500
|)
|Principal payments on long-term debt (Insurance)
|(166,108
|)
|(242,281
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|(630,024
|)
|Fees associated with debt transactions - prior debt
|-
|(138,233
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|-
|175,400
|Repurchase of common stock
|(514,202
|)
|-
|Cancellation of outstanding warrants
|(1,214,933
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,832,743
|)
|(18,224,567
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(139,654
|)
|185,720
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|4,755,734
|(14,783,464
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
|4,306,683
|18,118,043
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|$
|9,062,417
|$
|3,334,579
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,121,855
|$
|2,656,333
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|182,130
|$
|147,914
|Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|$
|24,206
|$
|6,914
| GALAXY GAMING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED FINANCIAL GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation:
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|5,129,364
|$
|1,039,139
|Interest expense
|729,544
|872,101
|Interest income
|(17,060
|)
|(4,789
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|55,985
|(23,983
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|896,217
|806,483
|EBITDA
|6,794,050
|2,688,951
|Stock-based compensation(1)
|280,153
|122,202
|Professional fees, acquisition costs and other(2)
|1,194,419
|310,778
|Non-income tax assessment(3)
|186,265
|-
|Foreign exchange loss(4)
|1,583
|21,184
|Transaction termination income(5)
|(5,234,678
|)
|-
|Tariffs(6)
|-
|95,380
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,221,792
|$
|3,238,495
|Cash paid for interest, net(7)
|(689,736
|)
|(835,951
|)
|Cash used in investing activities
|(1,033,848
|)
|(1,052,611
|)
|Cash paid for income taxes, net(8)
|(63,500
|)
|(30,000
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|1,434,708
|$
|1,319,933
(1) Represents the non-cash expense associated with the value of equity awards granted to employees, directors and consultants by the Company.
(2) Represents professional fees and transaction-related fees incurred related to acquisitions, mergers and professional fees incurred for other projects not considered part of the normal course of business.
(3) Represents a charge of state tax expense across multiple jurisdictions recorded in connection with managed audits and voluntary disclosures that the Company self-initiated, largely relating to sales and use tax not charged to customers, substantially all of which is attributable to periods prior to 2026.
(4) Represents foreign exchange losses and gains associated with the fluctuations of foreign currency rates.
(5) Represents the cash termination fee received from Evolution under the terms of the Merger Agreement.
(6) Represents the total amount expended on tariffs.
(7) Represents cash paid for interest during the period, net of interest income received.
(8) Represents cash paid for income taxes during the period, net of refunds received.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment