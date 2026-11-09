David Benjamin Teams With Historic Perkins School For The Blind To Bring His Novel 'Upstairs' To Audiobook Audiences

David Benjamin

Perkins School Selects Benjamin's Award-Winning Wisconsin Crime Novel for Special Production Project, Giving Students Real-World Experience in Audio Publishing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Madison author and publisher David Benjamin is expanding his latest Wisconsin crime mystery through a collaboration with Perkins School for the Blind, one of the nation's oldest and most respected educational institutions serving people who are blind or visually impaired. The historic Watertown, Massachusetts, school invited Benjamin to collaborate on an audiobook edition of his novel, Upstairs, bringing the fictional mysteries of a Wisconsin community to new audiences while giving students practical experience in professional audio production.

“I was a little flummoxed by the interest in an audiobook from the Perkins School. I was editor for seven years of a weekly newspaper in Massachusetts, where Perkins is regarded as one of New England's most cherished institutions,” Benjamin says.“This is a great opportunity to share my work with a new audience while supporting an institution whose legacy and contributions to education are truly remarkable. I'm especially pleased that Upstairs can be part of a project that gives students valuable experience in bringing stories to life through audio.”

Sandy Lacey, Executive Director of the Howe Innovation Center at Perkins, explained that the school selected Upstairs for its combination of suspense, small-town procedural storytelling, and rich exploration of local history, offering visually impaired young people access to a distinctive literary experience in an accessible format.

Published this year by Benjamin's Last Kid Books, Upstairs is the sixth installment in his Jim Otis crime series, set in the fictional Wisconsin village of Hercules. The novels follow Jim Otis, the community's police chief, through investigations that uncover the secrets, characters, and history of his small town. In Upstairs, an investigation into an abandoned building takes a chilling turn as the structure's dark, crumbling interior appears to carry a curse, frightening local children and stirring fears throughout the community.

“Working with David Benjamin on bringing Upstairs to life in audio has been a phenomenal experience,” Lacey says.“Our studio team has worked meticulously to ensure the narration captures the novel's suspense and atmosphere, and we are proud to collaborate with David to deliver a commercial-grade listening experience to his readers.”

Upstairs and 22 other titles published by Last Kid Books are available at .

The audiobook is expected to be available through the website following completion of production.

About David Benjamin

David Benjamin is a Madison, Wisconsin-based author and publisher whose work spans fiction, nonfiction, journalism, and humor. Through Last Kid Books, he publishes a growing collection of literary works, including his Jim Otis small-town crime series. His books have received recognition from independent publishing organizations, with the Jim Otis series earning 13 literary awards.

To learn more about David Benjamin and explore his books, visit .

About Perkins School for the Blind

Founded in 1829, Perkins School for the Blind has spent nearly two centuries advancing education and opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired. Its distinguished alumni include Anne Sullivan, the educator who taught Helen Keller and whose remarkable story inspired The Miracle Worker, the Oscar-winning film featuring Anne Bancroft.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

David Benjamin Teams with Historic Perkins School for the Blind to Bring His Novel 'Upstairs' to Audiobook Audiences News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.