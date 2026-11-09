Diane Helentjaris Commemorates 150Th Anniversary Of Lulu Bell Parr While Championing Preservation Of Women's History

Author Celebrates the Legacy of a Forgotten American Trailblazer and Calls for Greater Support of Libraries, Museums, and Digital Historical Archives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- She rode bucking broncos, performed daring tricks on horseback, and handled a sharpshooter's rifle with extraordinary skill. Lulu Bell Parr was no ordinary woman of her time. Celebrated as the "Queen of the Cowgirls," she built an international reputation as one of the Wild West's most accomplished female performers. Yet 150 years after her birth, her story is one that many Americans have never heard. As the November 14 anniversary approaches, author Diane Helentjaris is bringing Parr's remarkable life back into the spotlight while raising a larger question: How many women's stories risk disappearing because the historical records documenting their lives have not been preserved?

"Women's history is only as accessible as the records we preserve," says Helentjaris. "There are extraordinary stories waiting to be discovered in newspaper archives, family collections, photographs, letters, and museum holdings. If those records are lost, deteriorate, or remain inaccessible, we risk losing the stories of women who helped shape our history. Preserving them is an investment in the generations who will come after us."

Through her book, I Ain't Afraid: The World of Lulu Bell Parr, Wild West Cowgirl, Helentjaris brings renewed attention to a woman whose courage, independence, and extraordinary abilities deserve a lasting place in American history. Recovering stories like Parr's, however, can be challenging. Historically, women were often identified in newspapers and public records by their husbands' names, initials, or titles rather than their own, making their lives and accomplishments more difficult to trace. This presents an ongoing challenge for historians and underscores the importance of digitizing, indexing, and preserving historical records so that women's contributions can be found, documented, and remembered.

“Women are an integral part of history, and making sure that their legacies are remembered requires a commitment to preserving their stories,” Helentjaris says.“Remembering women like Parr requires more than commemorative celebrations. It requires a sustained commitment to preserving the evidence of their lives.”

Yet digitization alone is not enough. Digital records must be properly cataloged, maintained, backed up, and migrated as technology changes. Without ongoing investment in digital preservation, today's accessible collections could become tomorrow's inaccessible or lost records.

“We must support the libraries, museums, and historical institutions that safeguard these records and invest in digital archives that make them accessible to future generations. History should not be lost simply because the people who made it were overlooked.”

Helentjaris says the next generation should not have to wonder whether the stories of remarkable women ever existed. They should be able to find them, explore them, and learn from them.

I Ain't Afraid: The World of Lulu Bell Parr, Wild West Cowgirl is available on Amazon. Purchase a copy here:

About Diane Helentjaris

Diane Helentjaris is an author and historical storyteller dedicated to uncovering the lives and accomplishments of overlooked women. Through extensive research and compelling storytelling, she brings forgotten and underrepresented historical figures into the spotlight, helping readers connect with the people and experiences that shaped American history.

For more information, please visit .

Diane Helentjaris is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313 403 5636

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Diane Helentjaris Commemorates 150th Anniversary of Lulu Bell Parr While Championing Preservation of Women's History News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 21:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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