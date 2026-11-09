Zadok Jewelers Launches Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zadok Jewelers, the family-owned Texas jeweler, announces the launch of the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program in partnership with Rolex. The program offers clients access to a curated selection of Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches both online at Zadok and within a dedicated Rolex Certified Pre-Owned environment at its Austin showroom in The Domain.The collection spans Professional and Classic models and includes a selection of highly sought-after references. Each timepiece offers clients the opportunity to discover Rolex watches from across the brand's history with the assurance, service, and expertise of an Official Rolex Jeweler.To further support its clients and the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, Zadok Jewelers has expanded its authorized service capabilities with Rolex Authorized Service Centers in both Houston and Austin. Staffed by Rolex-trained watchmakers and technicians, these facilities provide the technical expertise required to care for Rolex watches to the brand's exacting standards while strengthening Zadok's commitment to exceptional after-sales service.“We are proud to partner with Rolex through its Certified Pre-Owned program,” says Jonathan Zadok of Zadok Jewelers.“For generations, our family has believed that exceptional watches deserve exceptional care, expertise, and service. The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program allows us to bring that same level of trust and confidence to pre-owned timepieces while offering our clients an experience that reflects the heritage, quality, and standards of Rolex.”The Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program gives clients the opportunity to purchase pre-owned Rolex watches that are at least two years old at the time of resale and have been certified as authentic by Rolex. Each watch is authenticated, confirming its proper functioning, and is sold with a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned seal, presentation pouch, and two-year international guarantee card.The guarantee confirms the watch's authenticity and proper functioning for two years from the date of purchase, providing clients with added confidence and peace of mind as they acquire a pre-owned Rolex through an authorized retailer.Zadok's curated collection reflects the enduring nature of Rolex watches, many of which are passed from one generation to the next or exchanged as collectors refine and evolve their collections over time. Through the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, clients can explore these timepieces with the assurance of authenticity, mechanical integrity, and the elevated service experience long associated with both Rolex and Zadok Jewelers.ABOUT ZADOK JEWELERSZadok Jewelers is a seven-generation, family-owned and operated jeweler known for its exceptional selection of fine jewelry and luxury timepieces, personalized service, and commitment to craftsmanship. Since opening its first Houston showroom in 1976, Zadok has grown into one of Texas' leading destinations for fine jewelry and watches, offering a curated portfolio of world-renowned brands alongside custom jewelry design, appraisal services, jewelry repair, and authorized watch service.In 2025, Zadok expanded beyond Houston with the opening of its second showroom at The Domain in Austin, bringing the family's signature approach to luxury retail and Texas hospitality to Central Texas.Zadok Jewelers is located at 1801 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056, and 11501 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite 141, Austin, TX 78758. For more information, visit Zadok or follow @zadokjewelers on Instagram.

Sarah Ditto

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Zadok Jewelers Launches Rolex Certified Pre-Owned Program News Provided By Public Content November 09, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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