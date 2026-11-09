Kerre Burley, Author And Advocate, Urges Professionals To Use Their Voices And Platforms To Spread Positive Messages

SleepTalk® Training Academy Founder Says Professionals Have a Responsibility to Share Messages That Inspire, Empower, and Create Meaningful Change

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where negative headlines, divisive conversations, and discouraging messages dominate public attention, Kerre Burley, author and parenting advocate, believes something important is missing: the voices of professionals with the knowledge, experience, and ability to make a positive difference. She is urging professionals across industries to step forward, use their platforms, and share messages that inform, empower, and inspire.

"Professionals have spent years developing their knowledge, experience, and expertise. But that knowledge cannot make the difference it was meant to make if we keep it to ourselves," says Kerre. "Now more than ever, we need people who are willing to speak up, share what they know, and put positive messages into the world. Someone needs to hear what you have to say, and your voice could be exactly what they need."

As CEO of the International SleepTalk® Training Academy, Kerre understands the importance of sharing knowledge that positively influences lives. Her work centers on empowering professionals and practitioners to support children's emotional well-being, confidence, and personal development through the SleepTalk® Process. Her message, however, extends beyond her field: professionals across industries have something valuable to contribute and should not underestimate the power of making their voices heard.

"Having a platform isn't simply about gaining visibility, recognition, or building a professional reputation. It's about using that visibility with purpose and intention. Whether through speaking engagements, interviews, articles, podcasts, social media, or community involvement, we have opportunities to reach people beyond our immediate circles and share ideas that inspire growth, foster understanding, and encourage positive change. We need to recognize the influence we have and use it to make a meaningful difference," Kerre explains.

A culture of hesitation may be keeping important perspectives from being heard. According to a 2025 Freedom Forum survey, 65% of Americans say they are afraid to speak freely, with concerns about how others may perceive them among the reasons. Kerre believes this reluctance can prevent knowledgeable professionals from sharing valuable insights with audiences who could benefit from hearing them.

"We cannot afford to remain silent simply because sharing our message feels uncomfortable or because we assume someone else is doing it," Kerre adds. "If we have something constructive, encouraging, and meaningful to offer, we should be willing to share it. Our platforms are opportunities to contribute, not just to promote ourselves."

For Kerre, positive change happens when people share what they know and encourage others to do the same. She wants professionals to recognize that their voices matter, their experiences have value, and their messages can have an impact far beyond what they may imagine.

"Every one of us has an opportunity to make a positive contribution," she says. "We don't have to wait until the world is in a better place to start sharing something good. In fact, that's precisely why we need to do it now. Use your voice. Use your experience. Use your platform. There are people out there who need to hear a different message."

About Kerre Burley

Kerre Burley is the CEO of the International SleepTalk® Training Academy, where she works with professionals around the world who support children and families. Through virtual and in-person courses, workshops, and presentations, Kerre introduces practitioners in the family and children's sectors to the SleepTalk® Process, an approach that can be taught to families to help address inappropriate behaviors, developmental delays, and social challenges faced by children. She is dedicated to expanding awareness of positive approaches to childhood development and emotional well-being while helping professionals bring the process to more families.

Kerre recently attended the Australian Hypnotherapy Conference, where she received a Top Contributor Award in recognition of her contributions to the hypnotherapy profession.

For more information, visit

Connect with Kerre Burley on LinkedIn at .

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Kerre Burley, Author and Advocate, Urges Professionals to Use Their Voices and Platforms to Spread Positive Messages News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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