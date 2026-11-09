CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES ADVANCES GROWTH WITH FLEET ADDITIONS AND NEW PRIVATE LOUNGE

Aircraft investments, cabin enhancements and planned Starlink connectivity strengthen the experience for charter guests and aircraft owners

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cirrus Aviation Services, one of the nation's leading private aviation companies, is entering its next phase of growth with fleet additions, a newly refurbished aircraft and a new private lounge at Atlantic Aviation in Las Vegas. The investments reflect the company's continued focus on expanding its capabilities while enhancing the travel experience on the ground and in the air.

The latest fleet updates include the addition of Challenger 850 N998CA and newly refurbished Challenger 604 N404DT, along with the refurbishment of Challenger 850 N168SW. Together, these investments broaden aircraft options for charter clients and reinforce Cirrus Aviation's commitment to maintaining well-appointed cabins across its operation.

“Our next phase of growth is about pairing expanded capabilities with a more consistent, thoughtful experience for our clients,” said Eric Grilly, president of Cirrus Aviation Services.“From the aircraft they select to the space where they begin their trip, we're investing in the details that make private aviation more comfortable, convenient and productive.”

Cirrus Aviation also plans to install Starlink across its entire Challenger 850 fleet, bringing additional connectivity options to travelers who want to work, communicate or stay entertained in flight. Installation planning is underway.

On the ground, the company's new 2,500 square-foot private lounge at Atlantic Aviation offers guests a dedicated space to relax before departure. Featuring comfortable seating, snacks, beverages and direct tarmac access, the lounge creates a welcoming setting with a convenient transition to the aircraft.

The investments come as Cirrus Aviation continues to develop its presence across Las Vegas, Van Nuys and Dallas. Its Dallas growth also includes a new partnership with Stella Jets, extending the company's relationships in the greater Texas private aviation market.

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation serves aircraft owners and travelers through aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership offerings, including Theos, its members-only by-the-seat club, providing weekly routes and access to curated experiences.

For more information or charter inquiries, visit cirrusav.

About Cirrus Aviation Services

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation Services is one of the nation's leading private aviation companies, with operations in Las Vegas, Van Nuys, California, and Dallas. The company provides aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership offerings, including Theos, a members-only club offering by-the-seat flights and curated experiences. With a focus on safety, personalized service and long-term value, Cirrus supports the needs of aircraft owners and travelers. Cirrus holds an ARGUS Platinum Elite rating. Learn more at cirrusav.

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CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES ADVANCES GROWTH WITH FLEET ADDITIONS AND NEW PRIVATE LOUNGE News Provided By Cirrus Aviation Services November 09, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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