The Stein Law Group Launches $1,000 Community Scholarship For New York Students Pursuing Law And Public Service Careers

Adam J. Stein, Esq., Founder and Managing Director, The Stein Law Group, PLLC

Annual award supports undergraduate and graduate students studying law, criminal justice, pre-law, paralegal studies, or public policy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Stein Law Group, PLLC has announced the Stein Law Group Community Scholarship, an annual $1,000 award for one student across New York City and the tri-state region who is preparing for a career in law, criminal justice, or public service. Applications are open now and due April 1, 2027.The scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in, or admitted to, an accredited college, university, or graduate school in the United States. Eligible fields include law, pre-law, criminal justice, paralegal studies, public policy, and related disciplines. The winner will be selected and notified by May 1, 2027.The firm created the award as an extension of its work for injured New Yorkers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan. Founded and led by Adam J. Stein, Esq., The Stein Law Group represents workers, families, and individuals harmed through no fault of their own. The scholarship is meant to support the students who may carry that work forward.Eligibility and Application RequirementsApplicants must meet all of the following requirements:-Enrollment: Current enrollment in, or formal admission to, an accredited U.S. college, university, or graduate school.-Field of study: Law, pre-law, criminal justice, paralegal studies, public policy, or a related discipline.-Residency: New York State residency, with preference given to students who live in or attend school within New York City or the tri-state area.-GPA: A minimum 2.5 GPA for students already enrolled in college at the time of application.-Essay: An original 750-word essay.-Documentation: A current transcript or official letter of acceptance.Employees of The Stein Law Group and their immediate family members are not eligible. Applicants submit their name, email address, phone number, school, year of study, and field of study through the scholarship application form, along with the essay as a Microsoft Word document and proof of enrollment.Essay Prompt Highlights New York Worker ProtectionsThe essay prompt draws on New York's personal injury and labor laws, including Labor Law Section 240, which provides protections for construction workers injured in falls. Applicants are asked to reflect on a law, policy, or legal protection that has meaningfully improved the lives of working people or vulnerable communities. They should explain what made it effective and what more could be done to strengthen protections for those most at risk.All submitted essays become the property of The Stein Law Group. By applying, applicants give the firm permission to publish the winner's name and an excerpt of the winning essay for promotional and educational purposes.A Commitment to New York Communities“At The Stein Law Group, giving back to New York's communities is not an afterthought. It is core to who we are,” the firm states on its scholarship page.“The Stein Law Group Community Scholarship reflects those same values: a genuine investment in the students and future advocates who will carry this work forward.”Students with questions about the scholarship can email.... The firm notes that it cannot respond to individual inquiries outside of the application form, and that all necessary information is on the scholarship page. Questions about the firm's legal services, including construction accident cases, workers' compensation claims, and other personal injury matters, can be directed to the firm through its contact form.About The Stein Law Group, PLLCThe Stein Law Group, PLLC is a New York personal injury law firm committed to providing a high level of personal service to clients in the practice areas it knows best. Its attorneys work as a team, blending their skills and experience and using the latest technology to serve clients in New York and New Jersey. The firm serves clients in all five boroughs of New York, as well as Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester, and Rockland counties and throughout New Jersey.Founder and Managing Director Adam J. Stein, Esq., a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and Skidmore College, is a member of the New York and New Jersey state bars. Learn more at thesteinlawgroup.

Adam J. Stein, Esq.

The Stein Law Group, PLLC

+1 718-383-0100

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The Stein Law Group Launches $1,000 Community Scholarship for New York Students Pursuing Law and Public Service Careers News Provided By Market My Market LLC November 09, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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