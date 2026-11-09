WSTA Announces 2027 Annual Conference Program On AI And Live Agents

WSTA 2027 Annual Conference, January 27–29, 2027, The Signature at MGM Grand, Las Vegas

The national association for answering services, call centers and AI voice companies meets January 27-29, 2027, at The Signature at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

- Marla Duncan, President, Western States Telemessaging Association

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Western States Telemessaging Association (WSTA) will hold its 2027 Annual Conference January 27-29, 2027, at The Signature at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The program focuses on how artificial intelligence, technology and human expertise can work together in answering services and call centers.

Thursday sessions include "Voice AI and the Future of Answering Services" with Rider Harris, founder of GoBananas, and "AI Today, Not Someday: A Practical Playbook for Answering Services" with Rob VanBuskirk. An owner and operator panel, "AI in the Real World," will cover what companies are doing with AI, including client reactions, billing and staff impact. On Friday, Matthew Ferrara presents "The Race to the Top!", and the conference closes with "Turning AI into Actions," a discussion among members and vendors.

The program also includes the WSTA Exchange, a facilitated session on industry issues beyond AI, along with a vendor introduction session and the WSTA business meeting.

Early-bird registration runs through November 15, 2026. Rates are $459 for a WSTA member, $439 for each additional attendee from a member company, and $499 for non-members. The hotel room block closes December 28, 2026. Registration and conference details are on the WSTA conference page.

WSTA has also launched a new website at wsta. Established in 1973, WSTA is a national nonprofit association for answering services, call centers, medical communications companies, AI voice companies and the vendors who serve them. Membership is $360 per year per company, and AI voice companies join as full members.

About WSTA

The Western States Telemessaging Association (WSTA) is a national nonprofit association established in 1973. Its members include answering services, call centers, medical communications companies, AI voice companies and industry vendors. WSTA offers education, the WSTA Exchange, roundtables, The Caller Chaos Supervisor Series and an annual conference. Its motto is "Come to Learn, Stay to Teach."

Brianna Burke

Western States Telemessaging Association

+1 844-243-9782

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A Seat at the Table: WSTA

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