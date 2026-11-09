Formfactor Publishes Comprehensive Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Highlights Company's Approach to Environmental Stewardship, Responsible Business Practices, and Sustainable Technology Innovation

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), a leading provider of semiconductor test and measurement technologies, today announced the publication of its comprehensive Sustainability Report, providing an overview of the company's sustainability strategy, governance framework, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report covers calendar year 2025 and outlines FormFactor's efforts to operate responsibly while supporting innovation across the semiconductor industry.

The report is organized around three focus areas: Advancing Sustainable Operations, Building Responsible Business Practices, and Enabling Sustainable Technology for Customers. It highlights FormFactor's approach to environmental stewardship, governance and ethics, workforce development, community engagement, and the role its technologies play in helping customers improve manufacturing efficiency and yield.

"Sustainability is an important part of how we operate, innovate, and create long-term value. This report highlights the actions we are taking to strengthen our business, support our customers, and drive continuous improvement across our global operations," said Mike Slessor, Chief Executive Officer. "This report reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement while supporting our customers and stakeholders around the world."

Key milestones and commitments highlighted in the report include:



Establishment of an Executive Sustainability Committee to strengthen sustainability governance and oversight.

Introduction of a goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% between 2025 and 2030.

Completion of FormFactor's first climate-related risk assessment.

Investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure and environmental management programs. Significant improvements in workplace safety performance, including a 66% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) between 2023 and 2025.



The report was informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Semiconductor Industry Standard and incorporates selected elements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

The full Sustainability Report is available on FormFactor's sustainability webpage at .

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

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