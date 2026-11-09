Plug Reports Third Quarter Revenue Of ~$201 Million, ~65 Percentage Point Yoy Gross Margin Improvement, Record-Low Net Cash Usage With ~54% Reduction Sequentially

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today reported third quarter 2026 results, delivering approximately $201 million in revenue, significant year-over-year gross margin improvement, and record-low quarterly net cash usage of approximately $28 million.

Results reflect continued progress across Plug's three business priorities: sales growth, margin enhancement, and improved cash flows, supported by disciplined execution, and commercial progress across material handling, electrolyzers and hydrogen supply.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued progress toward a stronger, more profitable Plug," said Jose Luis Crespo, Chief Executive Officer of Plug. "We grew revenue, improved margins, and significantly reduced cash usage through disciplined execution. Commercially, we advanced key customer projects, including our 280 MW Arcadia eFuels agreement and broader partnership covering more than 1 GW of potential projects. Our focus remains on improving operating leverage, delivering on customer commitments and building sustainable growth."

Key Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased approximately 13% year over year to ~$201 million, compared with ~$177 million in Q3 2025.

Gross margin improved for the quarter to ~(3%), compared with ~(68%) in Q3 2025, reflecting cost reductions, improved operating leverage and lower inventory valuation adjustments.

Operating expenses declined approximately 69% year over year to ~$70 million, compared with approximately $229 million in Q3 2025, reflecting reduced unusual charges and continued execution of Project Quantum Leap.

GAAP Basic EPS was approximately $0.07, compared with $(0.31) in the prior-year period. The results for Q3 included non-cash mark-to-market gains associated with equity instruments of ~$192 million, or approximately $0.12 positive of an impact. This gain was the primary reason the EPS was positive this quarter, however, even without this impact, the adjusted EPS reflects underlying business improvement.

Net cash usage, defined as the net change in cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) for the quarter, improved to approximately $28 million, compared with approximately $61 million in Q2 2026, reflecting continued improvement in underlying business performance.



Commercial & Operational Execution

Plug continued advancing customer commitments and commercial opportunities across its core businesses, supporting near-term performance and its pipeline for 2027 and beyond.

Material Handling

Plug's material handling business continues to demonstrate the value of hydrogen fuel cells in high-throughput operations. GenDrive's fast fueling, consistent power, and high utilization help customers reduce downtime, labor, and infrastructure costs while supporting recurring equipment, service, and hydrogen demand.

Quarter Highlights

Deployed 1,136 GenDrive fuel cell units in the quarter, more than doubling deployments of 540 units in Q3 2025 (up 110% year over year).

Service margin was ~31% positive for the quarter. The Company has seen continued improvement in unit performance, driven by increased reliability, and in turn this is enabling the Company to increase units per service tech, which drives improved overhead leverage.

Next-Generation GenDrive Innovation: During the third quarter, Plug advanced development of next-generation GenDrive fuel cell solutions designed to improve efficiency, extend stack life, and increase reliability. These enhancements are expected to improve customer economics and fleet uptime while supporting new orders and fleet refresh opportunities.



GenEco Electrolyzers

Plug continued advancing its global electrolyzer opportunity funnel, converting commercial opportunities into projects across sustainable fuels, ammonia production, and industrial hydrogen applications.

Quarter Highlights

Arcadia eFuels: Signed a 280 MW GenEco electrolyzer supply agreement for Project ENDOR in Denmark for e-SAF production, alongside a strategic cooperation agreement positioning Plug as the preferred supplier for more than 1 GW of potential e-SAF projects across Europe and the Americas.

Orica: Secured a 50 MW GenEco electrolyzer order for Australia's Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub following the project's final investment decision (FID), advancing one of Australia's largest renewable hydrogen developments into execution.

HWR Hydrogen: Shipped a 1 MW GenEco electrolyzer to New Zealand to support hydrogen production for heavy-duty transportation.

Iberdrola and Galp: Continued execution and commissioning activities for the 25 MW Iberdrola-bp project in Spain and the 100 MW Galp project in Portugal.



European Market Opportunity

Europe remains a strategic growth market for Plug. The implementation of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III), along with energy security and energy independence, priorities are strengthening demand signals for renewable hydrogen in refining, transportation, and sustainable aviation fuels.

With established customer relationships and major deployments across Europe, including Galp, Iberdrola-bp and Carlton Power, Plug is positioned to compete as regulatory momentum, resilience, and energy security priorities and infrastructure development support future investment decisions.

Hydrogen Production

Plug continued optimizing its integrated hydrogen production network, focusing on improving fuel economics, and supporting recurring customer demand.

Quarter Highlights

Fuel revenue increased ~6% year over year to ~$38 million, reflecting continued growth in the hydrogen product line across Plug's expanding customer base.

Fuel gross margin improved to ~(52%) from ~(79%) in the prior-year quarter, driven by increased average selling prices, lower average cost of purchase fuel, improved plant utilization, production efficiency, and hydrogen network optimization.

The Company continues to advance initiatives focused on reducing hydrogen product and logistics costs and improving network efficiency to strengthen its margin profile, with further progress expected in the coming quarters.



Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Plug continued strengthening its financial foundation through improved operating performance, disciplined cash management, and reduced capital requirements.

Net cash usage declined to approximately $28 million, a reduction of approximately 54% sequentially. Based on the current forecast, the Company anticipates that cash usage may be relatively flat for Q4 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, totaled approximately $134 million at quarter-end.

No proceeds were raised through the Company's ATM program or other equity or debt capital raises during the quarter.



The improvement in net cash usage reflects underlying business performance rather than capital raising activities. Plug remains focused on sustaining this progress through improved operating leverage, working capital management, and disciplined capital expenditures.

Outlook

Plug remains focused on its 2026 revenue growth guidance of 15% to 16% and its target of positive EBITDAS in Q4 2026, supported by executing on its pipeline, improving margins, continued cost discipline, and overall commercial execution.

Growing energy demand, European regulations and energy security priorities continue to drive hydrogen adoption. These opportunities will be explored at“ Plug Symposium 2026: Strengthening Energy Security. Powering Energy Independence.”, a global digital broadcast on November 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, featuring customers, industry leaders and Plug executives discussing energy security, grid resilience, regulations and real-world hydrogen projects. Register for Plug Symposium 2026 at .

Earnings Call Details

Plug will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results and business outlook.



Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in: 877-407-9221 (U.S. toll-free) / +1 201-689-8597 (international) Webcast:



A replay will be available following the call.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to customers worldwide across material handling, industrial applications, and energy production, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

Plug has deployed electrolyzers on five continents, along with more than 76,000 fuel cell systems and 280+ fueling stations, and is the world's largest user of liquid hydrogen. Its expanding generation network has 40 tons of hydrogen production capacity per day, supplying large-scale projects that redefine industrial power for customers globally.

Headquartered in New York, with employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug powers global leaders like BMW, BP, Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Plug's expected financial and operational performance; anticipated revenue growth, including the Company's 2026 revenue growth guidance of approximately 15% to 16% and the fourth quarter revenue growth required to achieve it; the Company's target of achieving positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026; expected improvements in gross margin, operating leverage, operating efficiencies, and cost reductions, including reductions in hydrogen product and logistics costs and improvements in network efficiency; the Company's progress toward profitability and becoming a stronger, more profitable company; anticipated cash burn, net cash usage, changes in cash and cash equivalents (including the Company's expectation regarding cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2026), liquidity, the sufficiency of the Company's capital to fund its operations, capital expenditures, and cash management initiatives; the Company's ability to execute on its commercial objectives and customer commitments; expected demand for Plug's products and services across material handling, electrolyzers, hydrogen production, and hydrogen supply; anticipated customer fleet refresh, upgrade, and replacement opportunities; expectations regarding future hydrogen production capacity and utilization; anticipated benefits from strategic initiatives and operational improvements, including Project Quantum Leap and the development, expected performance, and anticipated benefits of next-generation GenDrive fuel cell solutions; expected business performance during the fourth quarter and full year 2026 and expectations for 2027 and beyond; anticipated market opportunities, industry growth, and adoption of hydrogen technologies, including the expected effects of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and energy security priorities on demand for renewable hydrogen in Europe; the Company's competitive position; the Company's electrolyzer opportunity funnel and the expected development, financing, timing, commissioning, and conversion of potential projects and customer agreements into orders and revenue, including the Arcadia eFuels supply agreement and strategic cooperation agreement and the potential projects contemplated by them; expectations and statements regarding Plug Symposium 2026 and related discussions concerning energy security, grid resilience, regulatory developments, hydrogen markets, and customer projects; and other statements regarding Plug's future operating results, financial condition, business strategy, performance, prospects, objectives, plans, and opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may also be made during the Company's conference call and webcast discussing these results, and any such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in this press release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: whether the Company achieves its anticipated revenue growth, margin improvement, operating leverage, profitability, liquidity, and cash flow objectives, including its 2026 revenue growth guidance and its target of positive EBITDAS in the fourth quarter of 2026; the Company's ability to achieve the substantial fourth quarter revenue growth required to meet its full-year 2026 guidance, including in light of the historically second-half-weighted cadence of its business and the timing of customer orders, installations, and deployments, which can cause significant variability in revenue from quarter to quarter; whether the Company is able to sustain recent reductions in cash burn, including the risk that its expectation regarding cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2026 is not realized because of the timing and amount of customer collections, vendor payments, inventory purchases, capital expenditures, debt and finance obligation payments, asset sale proceeds, releases of restricted cash, and litigation-related payments; the Company's ability to manage working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures; whether anticipated customer demand, project activity, bookings, and commercial opportunities materialize as expected; whether awarded projects and opportunities successfully progress to implementation, revenue generation, and commercial operation; the Company's ability to manufacture, deliver, deploy, and service its products in accordance with customer requirements and anticipated schedules; the development, testing, reliability, commercialization, and customer acceptance of next-generation products, including next-generation GenDrive fuel cell solutions, and the risk that anticipated customer fleet refresh, upgrade, or replacement programs are delayed, reduced in scope, or do not materialize as planned; the availability and price of hydrogen, electricity, natural gas, and other key inputs; the pace of market adoption of hydrogen technologies; changes in government policies, regulations, incentives, and funding programs, including the implementation and effect of European renewable energy regulation; supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, labor availability, and project execution risks; risks related to the Company's future capital requirements and liquidity needs; the Company's ability to obtain financing when needed and on acceptable terms; the Company's history of net losses and negative cash flows from operations, its need for additional capital, and the dilution or other terms that may accompany any future financing; the Company's indebtedness and finance obligations and restrictions on the use of restricted cash; the timing of customer collections, vendor payments, inventory purchases, asset sale proceeds, and capital expenditures, which can cause net cash usage to fluctuate significantly from period to period; the timing and completion of asset sales and the realization of expected proceeds; non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's convertible debt instruments and warrant liabilities, which can cause significant fluctuations in reported results; potential impairment charges and restructuring costs, and changes in estimates, including for inventory valuation and loss contracts; the timing of revenue recognition, customer acceptance, and contract modifications; the possibility that gross margin improvements are not sustained and are affected by product and project mix, inventory and other charges, warranty and service costs, changes in estimated loss contract accruals, and other non-recurring items; customer concentration and counterparty credit risk; delays or cancellations of customer projects, including as a result of customers' failure to reach final investment decisions or secure financing or permits, and the risk that agreements that are non-binding or subject to conditions, including the Arcadia eFuels agreements, do not result in orders or revenue; the performance, commissioning, and acceptance of the Company's products and projects; the outcome of pending litigation, including securities litigation and the First Solar judgment that is under appeal; tariffs and trade restrictions; and general market, economic, competitive, geopolitical, and regulatory conditions. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Plug's business generally, see Plug's public filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of Plug's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Plug's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which are available at and in the Investors section of Plug's website at . The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive, and additional risks that are not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial may also adversely affect its results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

