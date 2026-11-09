Harrow Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Pipeline and Regulatory Highlights:



IHEEZO QUELL Study: Announced topline results from QUELL, a Phase 4, randomized, double-masked study of 231 patients undergoing intravitreal injections. While QUELL did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint of non-inferiority, successful ocular surface anesthesia was achieved in 55.2% (63 of 115) of IHEEZO patients versus 59.7% (68 of 113) receiving proparacaine drops plus a subconjunctival lidocaine injection1. Successful anesthesia rates were lower than anticipated in both treatment groups. However, secondary findings included lower reported cumulative pain through 24 hours with IHEEZO (2.9 versus 3.7), less ocular surface staining (mean increase of 1.7 versus 3.2), and fewer adverse events (27% versus 47%). No serious adverse events occurred in either group. These findings provide additional important information about patient comfort and tolerability. Full results are expected to be presented at the Hawaiian Eye & Retina Conference in January 2027.

Prospective Launches: Harrow expects to launch at least one new product annually through the end of the decade, beginning with the anticipated 2027 U.S. launch of OPUVIZ.

G-MELT: Completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA; the Company expects to submit its NDA before the end of this year, meaningfully earlier than previously anticipated.

TRIESENCE: A multicenter Phase 3 study evaluating TRIESENCE for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following cataract surgery continues to enroll, with initial data expected in early 2027.

NATACYN®: An investigator-initiated study evaluating fungal involvement in blepharitis and the potential benefits of NATACYN is ongoing, with initial data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. CR-01: An ex-U.S. proof-of-concept study of CR-01, a sustained-release conjunctival drug-delivery device for a type of ocular cancer. The first patients are now enrolled and receiving active treatment. Initial clinical data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 with a more robust interim read to be provided at our upcoming Investor's Day presentation in New York in March of 2027.



1 Primary endpoint percentages are based on Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel (CMH) weights from a stratified CMH analysis (stratified by clinical site and baseline SPEED score). Results are from the full analysis set of 228 patients; 231 patients were randomized, and three discontinued after randomization.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results :

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total revenues $ 99,297,000 $ 71,638,000 $ 214,161,000 $ 183,211,000 Gross margin 75 % 75 % 71 % 73 % Net income (loss) 9,757,000 1,020,000 (35,115,000 ) (11,765,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 21,217,000 22,793,000 7,327,000 37,808,000 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.03 $ (0.94 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.03 $ (0.94 ) $ (0.32 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with GAAP, see the explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.



Conference Call and Webcast

Harrow will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Participants can access the live webcast of Harrow's presentation on the“Investors” page of Harrow's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions, including a unique dial-in number and PIN, to access the call.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma, and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations, including our ability to achieve revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, or complete pending acquisitions on terms and in the timeframe expected, or at all, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of our previous acquisitions and any other acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; the integration of TYRVAYA and the outcome of discussions with the licensor of VEVYE regarding the TYRVAYA acquisition; our ability to realize revenue from ex-U.S. commercial arrangements; the results of clinical studies; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general, including the ongoing communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration relating to compliance and quality plans at our outsourcing facility in New Jersey; and physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Mike Biega, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

...

617-913-8890

HARROW, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,336,000 $ 72,927,000 All other current assets 185,990,000 138,823,000 Total current assets 261,326,000 211,750,000 All other assets 181,695,000 187,732,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 443,021,000 $ 399,482,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 114,224,000 $ 96,302,000 Notes payable, net 292,716,000 243,184,000 All other liabilities 7,247,000 7,905,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 414,187,000 347,391,000 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,834,000 52,091,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 443,021,000 $ 399,482,000





HARROW, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total revenues $ 99,297,000 $ 71,638,000 $ 214,161,000 $ 183,211,000 Cost of sales 24,394,000 17,712,000 61,850,000 49,466,000 Gross profit 74,903,000 53,926,000 152,311,000 133,745,000 Selling, general and administrative 53,145,000 35,856,000 149,673,000 109,604,000 Research and development 10,287,000 3,323,000 24,254,000 9,217,000 Total operating expenses 63,432,000 39,179,000 173,927,000 118,821,000 Income (loss) from operations 11,471,000 14,747,000 (21,616,000 ) 14,924,000 Total other expense, net (1,208,000 ) (13,727,000 ) (12,968,000 ) (26,689,000 ) Income tax expense (506,000 ) - (531,000 ) - Net income (loss) $ 9,757,000 $ 1,020,000 $ (35,115,000 ) $ (11,765,000 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.03 $ (0.94 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.03 $ (0.94 ) $ (0.32 )





HARROW, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Net cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities $ (27,363,000 ) $ 35,453,000 Investing activities (19,143,000 ) (730,000 ) Financing activities 48,915,000 (7,680,000 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,409,000 27,043,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 72,927,000 47,247,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 75,336,000 $ 74,290,000



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which are presented and discussed above, management also utilizes Adjusted EBITDA, an unaudited financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's financial results and performance and to plan and forecast future periods. Adjusted EBITDA is considered a“non-GAAP” financial measure within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting its business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making; (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company's core operating performance; and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, and any other non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the way they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company's competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the effects of stock-based compensation and expenses, interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, litigation settlement gains and, if any and when specified, other non-recurring income or expense items. Management believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, or financing activities as a measure of ability to meet cash needs.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and for the same periods in 2025:

HARROW, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,757,000 $ 1,020,000 $ (35,115,000 ) $ (11,765,000 ) Stock-based compensation and expenses 3,728,000 3,271,000 11,354,000 8,702,000 Interest expense, net 6,208,000 6,038,000 17,968,000 18,994,000 Income tax expense 506,000 - 531,000 - Depreciation 446,000 490,000 1,361,000 1,451,000 Amortization of intangible assets 5,572,000 4,224,000 16,228,000 12,676,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 7,750,000 - 7,750,000 Litigation settlement gain (5,000,000 ) - (5,000,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,217,000 $ 22,793,000 $ 7,327,000 $ 37,808,000



The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to expected results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of expenses and the tax effect of such expenses.