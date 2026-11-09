Globus Medical To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentation in the“News & Events”,“Events & Webcasts” section of the Globus Medical investor relations website at .
About Globus Medical, Inc.
Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, regenerative biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at .
Contact:
Shagun Singh
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email:... |
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