Globus Medical To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced it is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:30-11:55 GMT.

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentation in the“News & Events”,“Events & Webcasts” section of the Globus Medical investor relations website at .

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal technology company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, regenerative biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at .

Contact:

Shagun Singh

Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email:... |