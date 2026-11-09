Artesian Resources Corporation Announces Second 2% Increase This Year In Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Del., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, marking the second 2% increase in 2026 and bringing the total annual increase to 4%.

The increase raises the quarterly dividend to $0.3263 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on November 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2026. The new dividend rate represents an annualized dividend of $1.3052 per share.

“Artesian's long history of consecutive dividend payments reflects the company's financial strength, prudent management, and commitment to long-term sustainability. Maintaining a healthy financial foundation supports our ability to invest in the infrastructure necessary to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service to the communities we serve,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

This is Artesian's 136th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian), the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

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