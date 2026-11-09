Brilliant Earth Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor events.

On November 12, 2026, the Company will participate in the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Showcase. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kuo will host a fireside chat at 3:45pm ET. A live webcast of this event can be accessed here or at the Events and Presentations section of Brilliant Earth's investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website.

On November 18, 2026, the Company will participate in the 18th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held at the Westin Irving Convention Center Las Colinas in Irving, TX. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kuo will host a presentation at 3:20pm CT and investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the“Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth's investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website.

On December 10 and 11, 2026, the Company will participate in the ROTH Capital Partners 15th Annual Deer Valley Event at the Montage Deer Valley in Park City, UT. Management will host investor meetings throughout the conference.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Brilliant Earth has 43 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

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