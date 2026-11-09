Petmeds Announces Strategic Partnership With Pet Supermarket To Expand Pharmacy Offering Across Retail And Digital Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced a new partnership with Pet Supermarket to offer pet prescription medications, preventatives and health products to pet parents across Pet Supermarket's retail stores and digital platforms.

PetMeds will leverage its pharmacy infrastructure, licensed pharmacists and e-commerce capabilities, including the ability to ship to all 50 states, to provide Pet Supermarket customers with convenient access to trusted medications and health solutions for their animals.

Pet Supermarket serves pet parents through approximately 200 retail stores across the Southeast and its e-commerce experience. This partnership adds a licensed pet pharmacy to a retailer where pet parents already shop for pet food, supplies and services, making it easier to manage their pets' health alongside everyday pet care.

“We are excited to partner with Pet Supermarket, a retailer that pet parents know and trust,” said Jeff Willard, CEO and President of PetMeds.“As our second large-scale white-label pharmacy program, this partnership reflects steady progress on a key strategic initiative: extending the reach of our pharmacy platform to give more pet parents the value, convenience and access to high-quality care they deserve.”

“Since 1973, Pet Supermarket has been built on a simple idea: pet parents should be able to find everything their pets need in one convenient destination,” said Brendan Proctor, CEO of Pet Supermarket.“Pharmacy is a natural next step, and partnering with PetMeds brings pharmacy services into that one-stop experience, helping our customers keep their pets happy and healthy.”

About PetMeds

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a pioneer in the direct-to-consumer pet healthcare sector. As a trusted national online pharmacy, PetMeds is licensed across all 50 states and staffed with expert pharmacists dedicated to supporting pet wellness, pets and pet parents, and the veterinarians who serve them. Through its PetMeds family of brands and through its PetCareRx subsidiary, the Company offers a comprehensive range of pet health solutions - including top-brand and generic pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, and better-for-your-pet OTC supplements and nutrition. Focused on value, convenience, and care, PetMeds and PetCareRx empower pet parents to help their dogs, cats, and horses live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit and

About Pet Supermarket

Pet Supermarket is your neighborhood community pet store, dedicated to helping pets live happier, healthier lives. With approximately 200 stores across eight states, Pet Supermarket offers a wide selection of pet food, treats, toys, supplies and live pets, along with trusted guidance and recommendations. Through a commitment to pets, their people and the communities they serve, Pet Supermarket strives to make every pet's life a little better. Pet parents can also shop online at Petsupermarket.com, with nationwide shipping and same-day delivery options in select areas. To learn more, visit Petsupermarket.com.

Investor Contact

ICR, LLC

Reed Anderson

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