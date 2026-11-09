Alico, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2026 Financial Results On Monday, November 23, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, November 23, 2026, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-3982 in the United States and 1-201-493-6780 from outside of the United States.

A telephone replay will be available on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Tuesday, December 8, 2026. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13763193.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 47,200 acres across 7 Florida counties as of September 30, 2026. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

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Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

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