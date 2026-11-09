Airsculpt Technologies Announces Participation In The A.G.P. Virtual Consumer Showcase
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. The link to the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at: .
About AirSculpt
AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.
Investor Contact:
Allison Malkin
Partner, ICR Inc.
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