Nasdaq EVP & CFO Sarah Youngwood To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in November with webcasts available at Nasdaq's Investor Relations website: .

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq

What: J.P. Morgan 2026 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

When: Tuesday, November 17th, 9:00 AM ET

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq

What: 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

When: Wednesday, November 18th, 8:40 AM ET

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

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