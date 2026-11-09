Greystone Housing Impact Investors Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Investment income
|$
|16,928,702
|$
|17,732,521
|$
|48,078,892
|$
|58,846,141
|Other interest income
|3,061,719
|3,106,309
|9,401,426
|7,952,738
|Property revenues
|1,951,179
|-
|5,479,031
|-
|Contingent interest income
|-
|-
|-
|208,059
|Other income
|11,000
|269,890
|1,964,634
|1,228,715
|Total revenues
|21,952,600
|21,108,720
|64,923,983
|68,235,653
|Expenses:
|Real estate operating
|1,218,367
|-
|3,388,993
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|(174,000
|)
|534,084
|(2,624,459
|)
|9,414,818
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,105,091
|1,335
|8,123,731
|7,523
|Interest expense
|12,811,881
|13,076,836
|39,367,151
|40,475,321
|Net result from derivative transactions
|(4,280,631
|)
|(100,147
|)
|(7,926,633
|)
|4,315,206
|General and administrative
|3,547,433
|4,816,648
|12,239,624
|14,061,774
|Total expenses
|15,228,141
|18,328,756
|52,568,407
|68,274,642
|Other income:
|Gain on deed in lieu of foreclosures
|-
|-
|2,241,813
|-
|Gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated entities
|-
|-
|16,624
|200,736
|Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities
|(3,542,306
|)
|(1,931,053
|)
|(11,633,668
|)
|(5,170,388
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,182,153
|848,911
|2,980,345
|(5,008,641
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(2,879
|)
|(2,050
|)
|(8,338
|)
|(7,545
|)
|Net income (loss)
|3,185,032
|850,961
|2,988,683
|(5,001,096
|)
|Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion
|(1,101,684
|)
|(1,029,641
|)
|(3,305,053
|)
|(2,819,969
|)
|Net income (loss) available to Partners
|$
|2,083,348
|$
|(178,680
|)
|$
|(316,370
|)
|$
|(7,821,065
|)
|Net income (loss) available to Partners allocated to:
|General Partner
|$
|20,834
|$
|(1,787
|)
|$
|826
|$
|10,554
|Limited Partners - BUCs
|2,030,815
|(305,416
|)
|(431,744
|)
|(8,093,084
|)
|Limited Partners - Restricted units
|31,699
|128,523
|114,548
|261,465
|$
|2,083,348
|$
|(178,680
|)
|$
|(316,370
|)
|$
|(7,821,065
|)
|BUC holders' interest in net income (loss) per BUC, basic and diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, diluted
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures - Cash Available for Distribution
The Partnership believes that CAD provides relevant information about the Partnership's operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding its operating results. To calculate CAD, the Partnership begins with net income as computed in accordance with GAAP and adjusts for non-cash expenses or income consisting of depreciation expense, amortization expense related to deferred financing costs, amortization of premiums and discounts, fair value adjustments to derivative instruments, provisions for credit and loan losses, impairments on MRBs, GILs, real estate assets and property loans, deferred income tax expense (benefit), and restricted unit compensation expense. The Partnership also adjusts net income for the Partnership's share of (earnings) losses of investments in unconsolidated entities related to the Market Rate Joint Venture Investments segment as such amounts are primarily depreciation expenses and development costs that are expected to be recovered upon an exit event. The Partnership also deducts Tier 2 income distributable to the General Partner as defined in the Partnership Agreement and distributions and accretion for the Preferred Units. Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD. There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and the Partnership's computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies. Although the Partnership considers CAD to be a useful measure of the Partnership's operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure that should not be considered as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table shows the calculation of CAD (and a reconciliation of the Partnership's net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to CAD) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,185,032
|$
|850,961
|$
|2,988,683
|$
|(5,001,096
|)
|Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives, net
|(4,000,622
|)
|714,077
|(7,410,576
|)
|6,740,050
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,105,091
|1,335
|8,123,731
|7,523
|Provision for credit losses (1)
|(174,000
|)
|534,084
|(2,624,459
|)
|9,414,818
|Reversal of gain on deed in lieu of foreclosures (2)
|-
|-
|(2,241,813
|)
|-
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|437,235
|345,384
|1,357,180
|1,114,080
|Restricted unit compensation expense
|(166,887
|)
|747,560
|625,028
|1,486,882
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,039
|)
|(1,023
|)
|(1,196
|)
|(785
|)
|Redeemable Preferred Unit distributions and accretion
|(1,101,684
|)
|(1,029,641
|)
|(3,305,053
|)
|(2,819,969
|)
|Tier 2 income allocable to the General Partner (3)
|-
|-
|(4,156
|)
|(92,852
|)
|Recovery of prior credit loss (4)
|(11,684
|)
|(11,060
|)
|(34,327
|)
|51,164
|Bond premium, discount and acquisition fee amortization, net of cash received
|31,772
|55,880
|186,784
|318,728
|(Earnings) losses from investments in unconsolidated entities
|3,540,500
|1,932,357
|11,669,570
|5,141,935
|Total CAD
|$
|3,843,714
|$
|4,139,914
|$
|9,329,396
|$
|16,360,478
|Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
|23,266,619
|23,171,226
|Net income (loss) per BUC, basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Total CAD per BUC, basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.71
|Cash Distributions declared, per BUC
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.97
|(1)
|The adjustments reflect the change in allowances for credit losses under the CECL standard which requires the Partnership to update estimates of expected credit losses for its investment portfolio at each reporting date. Credit losses are not reported within CAD until such losses are realized. The provision for credit loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes an asset-specific provision for credit loss of approximately $93,000 offset by a recovery of approximately $2.0 million of our previously recognized allowance for credit losses related to The Park at Sondrio MRB and taxable MRB, The Park at Vietti MRB and taxable MRB, and Windsor Shores Apartments MRB.
|The provision for credit loss includes asset-specific provisions for credit losses for affordable multifamily investments totaling approximately $596,000 and $9.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
|(2)
|The gain on deed in lieu of foreclosures for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was equal to the excess amount of the appraised value of the real estate assets acquired over our amortized cost basis of the Windsor Shores MRB and taxable MRB and The Ivy Apartments (a/k/a Century Plaza Apartments) MRB. We have excluded this gain in the calculation of CAD as it is non-cash and relates to fair value estimates of real estate assets.
|(3)
|Net Interest Income representing contingent interest and Net Residual Proceeds representing contingent interest (Tier 2 income) will be distributed 75% to the limited partners and BUC holders, as a class, and 25% to the General Partner. This adjustment represents 25% of Tier 2 income due to the General Partner. There was no Tier 2 income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Tier 2 income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 related to final settlements of the Vantage at Helotes sale that occurred in May 2025. Tier 2 income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the gain on sale of Vantage at Helotes and the premium received upon redemption of the Companion at Thornhill Apartments MRB.
|(4)
|The Partnership determined there was a recovery of previously recognized impairment recorded for the Live 929 Apartments Series 2022A MRB prior to the adoption of the CECL standard effective January 1, 2023. The Partnership is accreting the recovery of prior credit loss for this MRB into investment income over the term of the MRB consistent with applicable guidance. The accretion of recovery of value, net of adjustments, is presented as a reduction to current CAD as the original provision for credit loss was an addback for CAD calculation purposes in the period recognized.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Fran Del Valle
Greystone
917-922-5653
...
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Andy Grier
Investor Relations
402-952-1235
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