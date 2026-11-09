H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results And Reaffirms Fiscal 2027 Outlook
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|REVENUES
|Service revenues
|U.S. services
|Tax preparation
|$
|54,467
|$
|51,867
|Small business services
|34,896
|31,047
|Refund transfers
|844
|843
|Tax protection and identity services
|34,320
|29,180
|Card and related services
|7,679
|7,852
|Other services
|6,469
|4,828
|Total U.S. services
|138,675
|125,617
|International services
|74,813
|66,494
|Total service revenues
|213,488
|192,111
|Royalties and other revenues
|U.S. royalties
|5,683
|5,849
|Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®
|-
|-
|Other
|5,165
|5,591
|Total royalties and other revenues
|10,848
|11,440
|Total revenues
|224,336
|203,551
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Costs of revenues
|Field compensation and benefits
|102,060
|82,791
|Occupancy and equipment
|132,267
|124,474
|Technology and related expenses
|32,806
|29,924
|General operations expenses
|43,141
|36,828
|Total costs of revenues
|310,274
|274,017
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|Corporate compensation and benefits
|99,959
|102,865
|Marketing and advertising
|11,560
|8,342
|General corporate expenses
|34,436
|25,358
|Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|145,955
|136,565
|Total operating expenses
|456,229
|410,582
|Other income (expense), net
|6,576
|8,102
|Interest expense on borrowings
|15,538
|17,402
|Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
|(240,855
|)
|(216,331
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(52,728
|)
|(50,963
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(188,127
|)
|(165,368
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net
|(351
|)
|(451
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(188,478
|)
|$
|(165,819
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Consolidated
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|123,077
|131,387
|Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
|$
|(1.40
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|(193,126
|)
|$
|(170,007
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|(185,175
|)
|$
|(170,007
|)
(1)All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|390,498
|$
|958,706
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|21,248
|19,195
|Receivables, net
|63,606
|58,248
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|102,934
|89,408
|Total current assets
|578,286
|1,125,557
|Property and equipment, net
|146,258
|141,456
|Operating lease right of use assets
|588,526
|597,641
|Intangible assets, net
|263,019
|266,986
|Goodwill
|817,318
|812,543
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|220,960
|239,745
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|71,598
|72,423
|Total assets
|$
|2,685,965
|$
|3,256,351
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|151,627
|$
|156,330
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|75,045
|121,878
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|163,420
|266,184
|Operating lease liabilities
|221,832
|228,760
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|194,906
|220,273
|Total current liabilities
|806,830
|993,425
|Long-term debt
|1,492,058
|1,491,493
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|166,253
|163,660
|Operating lease liabilities
|380,448
|382,100
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|82,710
|108,185
|Total liabilities
|2,928,299
|3,138,863
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|1,516
|1,538
|Additional paid-in capital
|775,027
|784,363
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(65,289
|)
|(64,088
|)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(318,300
|)
|30,782
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(635,288
|)
|(635,107
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)
|(242,334
|)
|117,488
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,685,965
|$
|3,256,351
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(188,478
|)
|$
|(165,819
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|32,191
|28,922
|Provision for credit losses
|2,114
|975
|Deferred taxes
|21,608
|17,800
|Stock-based compensation
|4,878
|6,173
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(4,557
|)
|262
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|(8,846
|)
|7,530
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(59,392
|)
|(59,094
|)
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(53,914
|)
|(46,118
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(104,586
|)
|(147,233
|)
|Other, net
|526
|(236
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(358,456
|)
|(356,838
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(20,777
|)
|(13,188
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(10,261
|)
|(5,069
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(5,218
|)
|(3,667
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|310
|731
|Other, net
|281
|267
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(35,665
|)
|(20,926
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
|-
|245,000
|Repayments of long-term debt
|-
|(350,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|-
|346,980
|Dividends paid
|(52,627
|)
|(50,208
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(117,286
|)
|(412,415
|)
|Other, net
|(1,498
|)
|(4,382
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(171,411
|)
|(225,025
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|(623
|)
|(2,949
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|(566,155
|)
|(605,738
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|977,901
|1,003,139
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|411,746
|$
|397,401
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid
|$
|30,109
|$
|78,339
|Interest paid on borrowings
|28,914
|28,471
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|3,637
|7,734
|New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities
|53,227
|37,885
|Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders
|56,550
|54,343
|(in 000s)
|Three months ended September 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|2026
|2025
|Net loss - as reported
|$
|(188,478
|)
|$
|(165,819
|)
|Discontinued operations, net
|351
|451
|Net loss from continuing operations - as reported
|(188,127
|)
|(165,368
|)
|Add back:
|Income tax benefit
|(52,728
|)
|(50,963
|)
|Interest expense
|15,538
|17,402
|Depreciation and amortization
|32,191
|28,922
|(4,999
|)
|(4,639
|)
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(193,126
|)
|$
|(170,007
|)
|Severance and related costs of discrete strategic initiatives
|7,951
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(185,175
|)
|$
|(170,007
|)
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended September 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED EPS
|2026
|2025
|Net loss from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|(188,127
|)
|$
|(165,368
|)
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)
|12,250
|10,979
|Severance and related costs of discrete strategic initiatives (pretax)
|7,951
|-
|Tax effect of pretax adjustments (1)
|(4,190
|)
|(2,792
|)
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(172,116
|)
|$
|(157,181
|)
|Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|(1.53
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.13
|0.06
|Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|$
|(1.40
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, goodwill impairments, severance and related costs of discrete strategic initiatives, and material discrete tax impacts of IRS examination settlements. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures, such as future organizational restructuring initiatives and legal settlements, when such items are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted net income from continuing operations, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.
Supplemental Revenue Table
|U.S. Tax Preparation and Software Revenues
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|U.S. consumer assisted tax preparation
|$
|30,742
|$
|29,796
|U.S. consumer DIY tax preparation and software
|2,994
|2,945
|Total U.S. consumer tax preparation and software
|33,736
|32,741
|U.S. small business assisted tax preparation
|20,628
|18,848
|U.S. small business DIY tax preparation
|694
|800
|Total U.S. small business tax preparation
|21,322
|19,648
|Total U.S. tax preparation and software
|$
|55,058
|$
|52,389
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