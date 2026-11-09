Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|27,091
|$
|38,347
|$
|96,375
|$
|100,206
|General and administrative
|6,922
|7,220
|20,745
|25,747
|Total operating expenses
|34,013
|45,567
|117,120
|125,953
|Loss from operations
|(34,013
|)
|(45,567
|)
|(117,120
|)
|(125,953
|)
|Interest income and other, net
|1,889
|3,714
|6,697
|13,077
|Loss before income taxes
|(32,124
|)
|(41,853
|)
|(110,423
|)
|(112,876
|)
|Income tax expense
|(38
|)
|(196
|)
|(112
|)
|(606
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(32,162
|)
|$
|(42,049
|)
|$
|(110,535
|)
|$
|(113,482
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments
|23
|201
|(247
|)
|5
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(32,139
|)
|$
|(41,848
|)
|$
|(110,782
|)
|$
|(113,477
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(1.38
|)
|$
|(1.37
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares - basic and diluted
|80,224,959
|79,052,154
|79,828,321
|82,623,806
| Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|191,199
|$
|301,830
|Working capital(1)
|175,243
|271,207
|Total assets
|200,706
|315,218
|Total liabilities
|25,025
|39,784
|Total stockholder's equity
|175,681
|275,434
|(1
|)
|Atea defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. See the Company's consolidated financial statements in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2026 for further detail regarding its current assets and liabilities.
Conference Call and Webcast
Atea will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live conference call, participants may register here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The live audio webcast of the call will be available under“Events and Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Atea Pharmaceuticals website at ir.ateapharma.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on Atea's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will remain available for at least 90 days following the event.
About the C-BEYOND and C-FORWARD Phase 3 Trials in Adults with Chronic HCV
The global Phase 3 program is evaluating the fixed-dose combination (FDC) of BEM/RZR for the treatment of chronic HCV in patients with and without compensated cirrhosis. The program consists of two open-label controlled trials, which have collectively enrolled over 1,760 treatment-naïve patients: C-BEYOND (NCT06868264 ) in North America and C-FORWARD (NCT07037277 ) outside North America. The trials compare the FDC regimen of bemnifosbuvir (BEM), a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir (RZR), an NS5A inhibitor, to the FDC regimen of SOF/VEL. The regimen of BEM/RZR is administered orally once daily for eight weeks (in patients without cirrhosis) or 12 weeks (in patients with compensated cirrhosis), while the regimen of SOF/VEL is administered orally once daily for 12 weeks to all patients, with or without compensated cirrhosis.
The primary endpoint for each trial is HCV RNA below the lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) at 24 weeks from the start of treatment; this endpoint encompasses sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post-treatment (SVR12) in each arm. SVR12 is the accepted definition of cure for HCV. Measuring the endpoint at 24 weeks from the start of treatment ensures that it is assessed at the same relative time from treatment initiation for all patients. In C-BEYOND, the primary endpoint was assessed in the mITT population, which comprises all patients who received at least one dose of the regimen and includes patients who discontinued early or were lost to follow-up. The mITT analysis as the primary analysis of the endpoint is aligned with the FDA.
About Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for HCV
Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) has been shown in in vitro studies to be approximately 10-fold more active than sofosbuvir (SOF) against a panel of laboratory strains and clinical isolates of HCV GT 1–5. In vitro studies have also demonstrated BEM remained fully active against SOF resistance-associated substitutions (S282T), with up to 58-fold more potency than SOF. The pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of BEM supports once-daily dosing for the treatment of HCV. BEM has been shown to have a low risk for drug-drug interactions. BEM has been administered to over 3,200 subjects and has been well-tolerated at doses up to 550 mg for durations up to 12 weeks in healthy subjects and patients.
Ruzasvir (RZR) has demonstrated highly potent and pan-genotypic antiviral activity in preclinical (picomolar range) and clinical studies. RZR has been administered to over 3,100 HCV-infected patients at daily doses of up to 180 mg for 12 weeks and has demonstrated a favorable safety profile. The PK profile of RZR supports once-daily dosing.
About HCV
HCV is a blood-borne, positive-sense, single-stranded RNA (ssRNA) virus that primarily infects liver cells. HCV is a leading cause of chronic liver disease and liver transplants, spreading via blood transfusion, hemodialysis and needle sticks, with approximately 240,000 deaths occurring each year. Despite the availability of DAAs, HCV continues to be a significant global healthcare issue. An estimated 47 million people worldwide are chronically infected with HCV and there are approximately one million new infections each year. In the US, as many as four million people are estimated to have HCV with annual new infections outpacing treatment rates. HCV infections in the US predominate in patients in the age group between 20 and 49 years old, and it is estimated that approximately 80-90% of people living with HCV in the US do not have cirrhosis. Chronic HCV infection is a leading cause of liver cancer in the US, Europe and Japan.
About HEV
HEV is a positive sense, ssRNA virus which infects the liver and remains an under-recognized global health challenge with an estimated 20 million infections annually. Waterborne transmission of HEV genotypes 1 and 2 causes mostly acute self-limiting hepatitis in developing regions, whereas foodborne transmission of HEV genotype 3 predominates in the US and Europe and causes chronic hepatitis in immunocompromised patients, which can lead to cirrhosis in three to five years. There is a growing number of immunocompromised patients, a population that includes solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients and patients with hematologic malignancies such as multiple myeloma. Each year, in the US and Europe, 3% of the approximately 545,000 patients who have these underlying medical conditions are at risk of developing chronic HEV. There is currently no approved antiviral therapy for HEV, and current off-label treatments have limited efficacy and tolerability, underscoring a clear and urgent unmet medical need. Atea's initial HEV clinical efforts are focused on developing AT-587 for the treatment of immunocompromised patients with chronic HEV.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antiviral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with serious viral infections. Leveraging Atea's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat ssRNA viruses, which are a prevalent cause of serious viral diseases. Atea plans to continue to build its pipeline of antiviral product candidates by augmenting its nucleos(t)ide platform with other classes of antivirals that may be used in combination with its nucleos(t)ide product candidates. Atea's Phase 3 program is evaluating the regimen of BEM, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and RZR, an NS5A inhibitor, for the treatment of HCV. AT-587, a nucleotide analog, is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of HEV. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential best-in-class profile of the BEM/RZR regimen for the treatment of HCV, the potential to develop a product for the treatment of HEV, anticipated milestone events and timelines including the timeline for readout of the C-FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trials results and the potential submission of an NDA for US marketing approval of BEM/RZR, anticipated use of proceeds and availability of additional financing under the credit facility, the length of Atea's cash runway including the potential to achieve profitability, future expenditures, future results of operations and business strategy. When used herein, words including“expected,”“should,”“anticipated,”“believe,”“will,”“plans”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Atea's current expectations and various assumptions. Atea believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Atea may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the drug discovery and development process and the regulatory submission or approval process, unexpected or unfavorable safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials or in data readouts; delays in or disruptions to clinical trials or our business; our reliance on third parties over which we may not always have full control; risks related to our outstanding debt, our ability to manufacture sufficient commercial product; competition from approved treatments for HCV; dependence on the success of Atea's most advanced product candidates, in particular the BEM/RZR regimen for the treatment of HCV; as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in Atea's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. All forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Atea may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Atea's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Contacts
Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
...
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
...
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