Highpeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results And Guidance Update
| Settlement
Month
| Settlement
Year
| Type of
Contract
| Bbls
Per Day
|Index
| Swap
Price per
Bbl
| Costless
Collar
Floor
Price per
Bbl
| Costless
Collar
Ceiling
Price per
Bbl
|Crude Oil:
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Costless Collar
|10,800
|WTI Cushing
|$
|-
|$
|61.67
|$
|68.52
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Swap
|9,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|74.01
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Roll Swap
|25,000
|NYMEX WTI Roll
|$
|4.23
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Basis Swap
|23,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.37
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Costless Collar
|8,900
|WTI Cushing
|$
|-
|$
|59.78
|$
|65.24
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Swap
|5,900
|WTI Cushing
|$
|65.61
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Basis Swap
|16,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.11
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Costless Collar
|4,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|-
|$
|52.00
|$
|62.85
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Swap
|9,470
|WTI Cushing
|$
|64.64
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Basis Swap
|16,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.11
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Swap
|11,950
|WTI Cushing
|$
|64.98
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Basis Swap
|16,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.11
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Oct – Dec
|2027
|Swap
|11,200
|WTI Cushing
|$
|71.86
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Oct – Dec
|2027
|Basis Swap
|16,000
|Argus WTI Midland
|$
|1.11
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Jan – Mar
|2028
|Swap
|10,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|70.66
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Apr – May
|2028
|Swap
|1,000
|WTI Cushing
|$
|75.94
|$
|-
|$
|-
The Company's crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing, the NYMEX WTI Roll or the basis differential between WTI Cushing and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents a premium to WTI Cushing.
Natural gas. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices per MMBtu.
|Settlement Month
| Settlement
Year
| Type of
Contract
| MMBtu
Per Day
|Index
| Price per
MMBtu
|Natural Gas:
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Swap
|35,000
|HH
|$
|4.131
|Oct – Dec
|2026
|Basis Swap
|25,000
|WAHA
|$
|(1.455
|)
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Swap
|31,000
|HH
|$
|3.801
|Jan – Mar
|2027
|Basis Swap
|30,000
|WAHA
|$
|(1.456
|)
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Swap
|30,000
|HH
|$
|3.336
|Apr – Jun
|2027
|Basis Swap
|30,000
|WAHA
|$
|(1.456
|)
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Swap
|30,000
|HH
|$
|3.336
|Jul – Sep
|2027
|Basis Swap
|30,000
|WAHA
|$
|(1.456
|)
|Oct – Dec
|2027
|Swap
|25,000
|HH
|$
|3.413
|Oct – Dec
|2027
|Basis Swap
|30,000
|WAHA
|$
|(1.456
|)
|Jan – Mar
|2028
|Swap
|25,000
|HH
|$
|3.413
The Company's natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing and the basis differential between Henry Hub and the West Texas WAHA Hub pricing.
Conference Call
HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2026. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at under the“Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.
When available, a copy of the Company's earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at .
About HighPeak Energy, Inc.
HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“continue,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“future,”“potential,”“estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the“Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control.
These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2026 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company's operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.
Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.
Use of Projections
The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company's guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2026 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company's control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.
Drilling Locations
The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company's properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.
Comprehensive Refinancing
The announced preferred equity investment, new credit facility and the related refinancing of the existing agreements governing our indebtedness may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, and failure to complete them could adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition.
| HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|117,417
|$
|162,075
|Accounts receivable
|109,617
|55,546
|Derivative instruments
|14,826
|29,574
|Inventory
|4,148
|7,648
|Prepaid expenses
|3,005
|5,054
|Total current assets
|249,013
|259,897
|Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:
|Proved properties
|4,731,363
|4,477,368
|Unproved properties
|51,501
|59,285
|Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization
|(1,933,671
|)
|(1,606,217
|)
|Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net
|2,849,193
|2,930,436
|Other property and equipment, net
|3,240
|3,012
|Derivative instruments
|1,652
|4,197
|Other noncurrent assets
|14,900
|16,172
|Total assets
|$
|3,117,998
|$
|3,213,714
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|120,000
|$
|60,000
|Derivative instruments
|92,841
|380
|Accounts payable – trade
|40,994
|84,313
|Revenues and royalties payable
|29,282
|30,665
|Accrued capital expenditures
|22,551
|30,921
|Other accrued liabilities
|19,229
|20,927
|Derivative settlements payable
|15,626
|-
|Advances from joint interest owners
|1,993
|2,205
|Operating leases
|552
|845
|Total current liabilities
|343,068
|230,256
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Long-term debt, net
|1,040,276
|1,132,807
|Deferred income taxes
|213,009
|239,636
|Asset retirement obligations
|17,061
|15,944
|Derivative instruments
|8,205
|360
|Operating leases
|53
|142
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,164,615
|1,162,007
|Retained earnings
|331,698
|432,549
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,496,326
|1,594,569
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,117,998
|$
|3,213,714
| HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating revenues:
|Crude oil sales
|$
|235,758
|$
|190,773
|$
|695,274
|$
|633,920
|NGL and natural gas sales
|21,062
|17,964
|49,850
|63,600
|Total operating revenues
|256,820
|208,737
|745,124
|697,520
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Crude oil and natural gas production
|35,020
|33,312
|97,185
|102,600
|Gathering, processing and transportation
|17,460
|19,875
|52,427
|50,810
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|13,153
|10,016
|38,307
|37,559
|Exploration and abandonments
|10,958
|2,278
|16,144
|3,651
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|101,235
|100,636
|327,678
|311,187
|Accretion of discount
|307
|285
|904
|785
|General and administrative
|6,058
|9,329
|18,807
|21,345
|Stock-based compensation
|875
|177
|2,608
|442
|Total operating costs and expenses
|185,066
|175,908
|554,060
|528,379
|Other expense
|37
|222
|3,087
|2,711
|Income from operations
|71,717
|32,607
|187,977
|166,430
|Interest and other income
|1,190
|1,165
|3,171
|2,336
|Interest expense
|(36,484
|)
|(37,150
|)
|(107,500
|)
|(110,550
|)
|(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net
|(107,525
|)
|6,913
|(211,126
|)
|25,432
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(25,437
|)
|-
|(25,437
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(71,102
|)
|(21,902
|)
|(127,478
|)
|58,211
|Provision for income taxes
|(15,424
|)
|(3,567
|)
|(26,627
|)
|14,035
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(55,678
|)
|$
|(18,335
|)
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|44,176
|Earnings per share:
|Basic net income (loss)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|0.32
|Diluted net income (loss)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|0.32
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|125,330
|124,807
|125,290
|124,807
|Diluted
|125,330
|124,807
|125,290
|125,587
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|-
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|0.12
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|44,176
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations:
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|(26,627
|)
|14,071
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|25,437
|Loss (gains) on derivative instruments
|211,126
|(25,432
|)
|Cash (paid) received on settlement of derivative instruments
|(93,527
|)
|7,988
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|3,618
|5,215
|Amortization of discounts on long-term debt
|-
|5,714
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,608
|442
|Accretion expense
|904
|785
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|327,678
|311,187
|Exploration and abandonment expense
|15,371
|2,874
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(54,072
|)
|30,686
|Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets
|5,534
|3,334
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|(1,626
|)
|(7,973
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|290,136
|418,504
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties
|(257,569
|)
|(394,395
|)
|Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions
|(36,824
|)
|(28,473
|)
|Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties
|(3,801
|)
|(4,475
|)
|Proceeds from sales of properties
|18
|570
|Other property additions
|(469
|)
|(31
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(298,645
|)
|(426,804
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement
|(30,000
|)
|(60,000
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(6,149
|)
|(7,700
|)
|Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement
|-
|180,000
|Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement
|-
|30,000
|Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement
|-
|(30,000
|)
|Dividends paid
|-
|(15,545
|)
|Premium on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(4,750
|)
|Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards
|-
|(3,849
|)
|Dividend equivalents paid
|-
|(1,593
|)
|Proceeds received from exercise of warrants
|-
|1
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(36,149
|)
|86,564
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(44,658
|)
|78,264
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|162,075
|86,649
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|117,417
|$
|164,913
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Average Daily Sales Volumes:
|Crude oil (Bbls)
|29,502
|31,594
|29,755
|34,552
|NGLs (Bbls)
|7,586
|8,279
|7,807
|7,824
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|42,554
|47,795
|44,786
|44,862
|Total (Boe)
|44,181
|47,839
|45,027
|49,853
|Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives):
|Crude oil per Bbl
|$
|86.86
|$
|65.63
|$
|85.59
|$
|67.20
|NGL per Bbl
|$
|22.20
|$
|17.40
|$
|21.34
|$
|20.55
|Natural gas per Mcf
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.07
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.61
|Total per Boe
|$
|63.18
|$
|47.43
|$
|60.62
|$
|51.25
|Margin Data ($ per Boe):
|Average price
|$
|63.18
|$
|47.43
|$
|60.62
|$
|51.25
|Lease operating expenses
|(6.70
|)
|(6.57
|)
|(6.55
|)
|(6.58
|)
|Expense workovers
|(1.91
|)
|(1.00
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(0.96
|)
|Gathering, processing and transportation expenses
|(4.30
|)
|(4.52
|)
|(4.27
|)
|(3.73
|)
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|(3.24
|)
|(2.28
|)
|(3.12
|)
|(2.76
|)
|General & administrative expenses
|(1.49
|)
|(2.12
|)
|(1.53
|)
|(1.57
|)
|$
|45.54
|$
|30.94
|$
|43.80
|$
|35.65
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income as reported
|$
|(55,678
|)
|$
|(18,335
|)
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|44,176
|Participating basic earnings
|-
|(531
|)
|-
|(4,129
|)
|Basic (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders
|(55,678
|)
|(18,866
|)
|(100,851
|)
|40,047
|Reallocation of participating earnings
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(55,678
|)
|$
|(18,866
|)
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|40,061
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|125,330
|124,807
|125,290
|124,807
|Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dilutive unvested restricted stock
|-
|-
|-
|780
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|125,330
|124,807
|125,290
|125,587
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|0.32
|Diluted
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|0.32
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(55,678
|)
|$
|(18,335
|)
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|44,176
|Interest expense
|36,484
|37,150
|107,500
|110,550
|Interest and other income
|(1,190
|)
|(1,165
|)
|(3,171
|)
|(2,336
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(15,424
|)
|(3,567
|)
|(26,627
|)
|14,035
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|101,235
|100,636
|327,678
|311,187
|Accretion of discount
|307
|285
|904
|785
|Exploration and abandonment expense
|10,958
|2,278
|16,144
|3,651
|Stock based compensation
|875
|177
|2,608
|442
|Derivative related noncash activity
|86,199
|(3,266
|)
|117,599
|(17,444
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|25,437
|-
|25,437
|Other expense
|37
|222
|3,087
|2,711
|EBITDAX
|163,803
|139,852
|444,871
|493,194
|Cash interest expense
|(35,104
|)
|(35,191
|)
|(103,882
|)
|(99,621
|)
|Other (a)
|910
|715
|(689
|)
|(1,117
|)
|Discretionary cash flow
|129,609
|105,376
|340,300
|392,456
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(20,019
|)
|14,863
|(50,164
|)
|26,048
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|109,590
|$
|120,239
|$
|290,136
|$
|418,504
|(a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
| Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|109,590
|$
|120,239
|$
|290,136
|$
|418,504
|Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities
|20,019
|(14,863
|)
|50,164
|(26,048
|)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|129,609
|105,376
|340,300
|392,456
|Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties
|(71,197
|)
|(88,238
|)
|(257,569
|)
|(394,395
|)
|Free cash flow before changes in working capital
|58,412
|17,138
|82,731
|(1,939
|)
|Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions
|(36,006
|)
|(15,566
|)
|(36,824
|)
|(28,473
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|22,406
|$
|1,572
|$
|45,907
|$
|(30,412
|)
|HighPeak Energy, Inc.
|Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Amounts
| Amounts per
Diluted Share
|Amounts
| Amounts per
Diluted Share
|Net income
|$
|(55,678
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(100,851
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|Loss on derivative instruments, net
|107,525
|0.86
|211,126
|1.68
|Abandoned LHC, Dry Hole Costs & P&A Expense
|10,715
|0.09
|15,369
|0.12
|Other expense
|37
|0.00
|3,087
|0.02
|Stock based comp
|875
|0.01
|2,608
|0.02
|Income tax adjustment for above items *
|(25,022
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(48,760
|)
|(0.39
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|38,452
|$
|0.32
|$
|82,579
|$
|0.65
|* Assuming 21% effective tax rate
Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Executive Vice President
817.850.9204
...
Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.
_____________________
1 Adjusted net income, EBITDAX and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures defined and reconciled below.
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