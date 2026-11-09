Highpeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results And Guidance Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and updated guidance for the full year 2026. A statement from our President and CEO, Michael Hollis: The third quarter was an important one for HighPeak. Operationally, the team continued to execute at a high level, delivering production above expectations and improving efficiency. Financially, we generated meaningful free cash flow, reduced debt, and took a major step toward strengthening our balance sheet with the comprehensive refinancing transaction we recently announced. As drilling efficiencies continue to improve, rather than releasing a rig, we plan to keep activity steady and reinvest those efficiency gains into additional high-return opportunities, resulting in a modest increase in capital investment while maintaining financial discipline. Over the past two years, we have remained focused on a clear set of priorities: practicing capital discipline, driving corporate efficiencies, strengthening our capital structure, and ensuring every decision we make is guided by the goal of creating long-term shareholder value. With the announcement of our pending refinance, which dramatically improves our capital structure, we can confidently say that we have made meaningful progress on all these objectives. While we are proud of what we have accomplished, we view these achievements not as a finish line, but as a foundation for continued success. We remain committed to these principles and to delivering sustainable value for all our stakeholders, including our employees, royalty owners, vendors, community partners, and shareholders. We believe this new and improved HighPeak enhances our ability to execute our strategy, capitalize on opportunities and build a stronger company for the future. Recent Events On October 6, 2026, HighPeak announced a transformational comprehensive refinancing through a strategic $450 million preferred equity investment and a new $800 million credit facility. The Company will pay off its existing $1.2 billion term loan upon closing the refinancing transaction which is expected to close later this month. The Company provided the following updates to its 2026 Outlook:

Increased average daily production range to: 44,500 – 45,500 Boe/d

Reduced lease operating expenses range to: $8.00 – $8.25 per Boe Increased total capital expenditures range to: $310 - $320 MM

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Update HighPeak's sales volumes averaged 44.2 MBoe/d during the third quarter of 2026 consisting of approximately 67% crude oil and 84% liquids. The Company drilled 9 gross (8.6 net) company operated horizontal wells, completed 5 gross (4.8 net) company operated horizontal wells and turned-in-line 13 gross (12.8 net) company operated producing wells. On September 30, 2026, the Company had 18 gross (13.3 net) horizontal wells in progress, including 16 gross (11.4 net) horizontal wells in various stages of completion. Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results HighPeak reported a net loss of $55.7 million for the third quarter 2026, or ($0.44) per diluted share and adjusted net income1 of $38.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. We also reported EBITDAX1 of $163.8 million, or $1.23 per diluted share. Finally, free cash flow1 was $22.4 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital1 was $58.4 million for the quarter. The Company also reduced debt by $30 million. Third quarter 2026 average realized prices were $86.86 per Bbl of crude oil, $22.20 per Bbl of NGL and $1.42 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $63.18 per Boe, or 73% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. Including the effects of derivatives, third quarter 2026 average realized prices were $77.64 per Bbl of crude oil, $22.20 per Bbl of NGL and $2.37 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $57.94 per Boe. HighPeak's cash costs for the third quarter 2026 were $17.64 per Boe, including lease operating costs of $6.70 per Boe, expense workovers of $1.91 per Boe, gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $4.30 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.24 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.49 per Boe. As a result, the Company's unhedged EBITDAX per Boe was $45.54 per Boe. HighPeak's total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the third quarter were $71.1 million. Hedging Crude oil. As of September 30, 2026, and including derivative instruments entered into subsequent to quarter end, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices per barrel (“Bbl”):

Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per Day Index Swap

Price per

Bbl Costless

Collar

Floor

Price per

Bbl Costless

Collar

Ceiling

Price per

Bbl Crude Oil: Oct – Dec 2026 Costless Collar 10,800 WTI Cushing $ - $ 61.67 $ 68.52 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 9,000 WTI Cushing $ 74.01 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2026 Roll Swap 25,000 NYMEX WTI Roll $ 4.23 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap 23,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.37 $ - $ - Jan – Mar 2027 Costless Collar 8,900 WTI Cushing $ - $ 59.78 $ 65.24 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 5,900 WTI Cushing $ 65.61 $ - $ - Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap 16,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.11 $ - $ - Apr – Jun 2027 Costless Collar 4,000 WTI Cushing $ - $ 52.00 $ 62.85 Apr – Jun 2027 Swap 9,470 WTI Cushing $ 64.64 $ - $ - Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap 16,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.11 $ - $ - Jul – Sep 2027 Swap 11,950 WTI Cushing $ 64.98 $ - $ - Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap 16,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.11 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2027 Swap 11,200 WTI Cushing $ 71.86 $ - $ - Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap 16,000 Argus WTI Midland $ 1.11 $ - $ - Jan – Mar 2028 Swap 10,000 WTI Cushing $ 70.66 $ - $ - Apr – May 2028 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 75.94 $ - $ -



The Company's crude oil derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing, the NYMEX WTI Roll or the basis differential between WTI Cushing and Argus WTI Midland pricing which represents a premium to WTI Cushing.

Natural gas. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices per MMBtu.

Settlement Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract MMBtu

Per Day Index Price per

MMBtu Natural Gas: Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 35,000 HH $ 4.131 Oct – Dec 2026 Basis Swap 25,000 WAHA $ (1.455 ) Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 31,000 HH $ 3.801 Jan – Mar 2027 Basis Swap 30,000 WAHA $ (1.456 ) Apr – Jun 2027 Swap 30,000 HH $ 3.336 Apr – Jun 2027 Basis Swap 30,000 WAHA $ (1.456 ) Jul – Sep 2027 Swap 30,000 HH $ 3.336 Jul – Sep 2027 Basis Swap 30,000 WAHA $ (1.456 ) Oct – Dec 2027 Swap 25,000 HH $ 3.413 Oct – Dec 2027 Basis Swap 30,000 WAHA $ (1.456 ) Jan – Mar 2028 Swap 25,000 HH $ 3.413



The Company's natural gas derivative contracts detailed above are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing and the basis differential between Henry Hub and the West Texas WAHA Hub pricing.

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2026. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at under the“Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company's earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at .

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“continue,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“future,”“potential,”“estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy” or the“Company”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's ability to realize the results contemplated by its 2026 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, political instability or armed conflicts in crude or natural gas producing regions such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, OPEC+ policy decisions, potential new trade policies, such as tariffs, could adversely affect the Company's operations, business and profitability, inflationary pressures on costs of oilfield goods, services and personnel, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of hydrocarbons that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. Reserves estimates included herein may not be indicative of the level of reserves or PV-10 value of oil and natural gas production in the future. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact HighPeak's strategy and change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company's guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2026 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company's control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company's properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.

Comprehensive Refinancing

The announced preferred equity investment, new credit facility and the related refinancing of the existing agreements governing our indebtedness may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all, and failure to complete them could adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition.

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)





September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,417 $ 162,075 Accounts receivable 109,617 55,546 Derivative instruments 14,826 29,574 Inventory 4,148 7,648 Prepaid expenses 3,005 5,054 Total current assets 249,013 259,897 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 4,731,363 4,477,368 Unproved properties 51,501 59,285 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,933,671 ) (1,606,217 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,849,193 2,930,436 Other property and equipment, net 3,240 3,012 Derivative instruments 1,652 4,197 Other noncurrent assets 14,900 16,172 Total assets $ 3,117,998 $ 3,213,714 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 120,000 $ 60,000 Derivative instruments 92,841 380 Accounts payable – trade 40,994 84,313 Revenues and royalties payable 29,282 30,665 Accrued capital expenditures 22,551 30,921 Other accrued liabilities 19,229 20,927 Derivative settlements payable 15,626 - Advances from joint interest owners 1,993 2,205 Operating leases 552 845 Total current liabilities 343,068 230,256 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,040,276 1,132,807 Deferred income taxes 213,009 239,636 Asset retirement obligations 17,061 15,944 Derivative instruments 8,205 360 Operating leases 53 142 Stockholders' equity Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,164,615 1,162,007 Retained earnings 331,698 432,549 Total stockholders' equity 1,496,326 1,594,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,117,998 $ 3,213,714





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 235,758 $ 190,773 $ 695,274 $ 633,920 NGL and natural gas sales 21,062 17,964 49,850 63,600 Total operating revenues 256,820 208,737 745,124 697,520 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 35,020 33,312 97,185 102,600 Gathering, processing and transportation 17,460 19,875 52,427 50,810 Production and ad valorem taxes 13,153 10,016 38,307 37,559 Exploration and abandonments 10,958 2,278 16,144 3,651 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 101,235 100,636 327,678 311,187 Accretion of discount 307 285 904 785 General and administrative 6,058 9,329 18,807 21,345 Stock-based compensation 875 177 2,608 442 Total operating costs and expenses 185,066 175,908 554,060 528,379 Other expense 37 222 3,087 2,711 Income from operations 71,717 32,607 187,977 166,430 Interest and other income 1,190 1,165 3,171 2,336 Interest expense (36,484 ) (37,150 ) (107,500 ) (110,550 ) (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (107,525 ) 6,913 (211,126 ) 25,432 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (25,437 ) - (25,437 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (71,102 ) (21,902 ) (127,478 ) 58,211 Provision for income taxes (15,424 ) (3,567 ) (26,627 ) 14,035 Net income (loss) $ (55,678 ) $ (18,335 ) $ (100,851 ) $ 44,176 Earnings per share: Basic net income (loss) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.32 Diluted net income (loss) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,330 124,807 125,290 124,807 Diluted 125,330 124,807 125,290 125,587 Dividends declared per share $ - $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.12





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (100,851 ) $ 44,176 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes (26,627 ) 14,071 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 25,437 Loss (gains) on derivative instruments 211,126 (25,432 ) Cash (paid) received on settlement of derivative instruments (93,527 ) 7,988 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,618 5,215 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt - 5,714 Stock-based compensation expense 2,608 442 Accretion expense 904 785 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 327,678 311,187 Exploration and abandonment expense 15,371 2,874 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (54,072 ) 30,686 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 5,534 3,334 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (1,626 ) (7,973 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 290,136 418,504 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (257,569 ) (394,395 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (36,824 ) (28,473 ) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (3,801 ) (4,475 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 18 570 Other property additions (469 ) (31 ) Net cash used in investing activities (298,645 ) (426,804 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (30,000 ) (60,000 ) Debt issuance costs (6,149 ) (7,700 ) Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement - 180,000 Borrowings under Senior Credit Facility Agreement - 30,000 Repayments under Senior Credit Facility Agreement - (30,000 ) Dividends paid - (15,545 ) Premium on extinguishment of debt - (4,750 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on vested equity awards - (3,849 ) Dividend equivalents paid - (1,593 ) Proceeds received from exercise of warrants - 1 Net cash used in financing activities (36,149 ) 86,564 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (44,658 ) 78,264 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 162,075 86,649 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 117,417 $ 164,913





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 29,502 31,594 29,755 34,552 NGLs (Bbls) 7,586 8,279 7,807 7,824 Natural gas (Mcf) 42,554 47,795 44,786 44,862 Total (Boe) 44,181 47,839 45,027 49,853 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 86.86 $ 65.63 $ 85.59 $ 67.20 NGL per Bbl $ 22.20 $ 17.40 $ 21.34 $ 20.55 Natural gas per Mcf $ 1.42 $ 1.07 $ 0.36 $ 1.61 Total per Boe $ 63.18 $ 47.43 $ 60.62 $ 51.25 Margin Data ($ per Boe): Average price $ 63.18 $ 47.43 $ 60.62 $ 51.25 Lease operating expenses (6.70 ) (6.57 ) (6.55 ) (6.58 ) Expense workovers (1.91 ) (1.00 ) (1.35 ) (0.96 ) Gathering, processing and transportation expenses (4.30 ) (4.52 ) (4.27 ) (3.73 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (3.24 ) (2.28 ) (3.12 ) (2.76 ) General & administrative expenses (1.49 ) (2.12 ) (1.53 ) (1.57 ) $ 45.54 $ 30.94 $ 43.80 $ 35.65





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net (loss) income as reported $ (55,678 ) $ (18,335 ) $ (100,851 ) $ 44,176 Participating basic earnings - (531 ) - (4,129 ) Basic (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (55,678 ) (18,866 ) (100,851 ) 40,047 Reallocation of participating earnings - - - 14 Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (55,678 ) $ (18,866 ) $ (100,851 ) $ 40,061 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 125,330 124,807 125,290 124,807 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options - - - - Dilutive unvested restricted stock - - - 780 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 125,330 124,807 125,290 125,587 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.32 Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.80 ) $ 0.32





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net (loss) income $ (55,678 ) $ (18,335 ) $ (100,851 ) $ 44,176 Interest expense 36,484 37,150 107,500 110,550 Interest and other income (1,190 ) (1,165 ) (3,171 ) (2,336 ) Provision for income taxes (15,424 ) (3,567 ) (26,627 ) 14,035 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 101,235 100,636 327,678 311,187 Accretion of discount 307 285 904 785 Exploration and abandonment expense 10,958 2,278 16,144 3,651 Stock based compensation 875 177 2,608 442 Derivative related noncash activity 86,199 (3,266 ) 117,599 (17,444 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 25,437 - 25,437 Other expense 37 222 3,087 2,711 EBITDAX 163,803 139,852 444,871 493,194 Cash interest expense (35,104 ) (35,191 ) (103,882 ) (99,621 ) Other (a) 910 715 (689 ) (1,117 ) Discretionary cash flow 129,609 105,376 340,300 392,456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (20,019 ) 14,863 (50,164 ) 26,048 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 109,590 $ 120,239 $ 290,136 $ 418,504 (a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operations and Free Cash Flow

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 109,590 $ 120,239 $ 290,136 $ 418,504 Add back net change in operating assets and liabilities 20,019 (14,863 ) 50,164 (26,048 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 129,609 105,376 340,300 392,456 Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (71,197 ) (88,238 ) (257,569 ) (394,395 ) Free cash flow before changes in working capital 58,412 17,138 82,731 (1,939 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (36,006 ) (15,566 ) (36,824 ) (28,473 ) Free cash flow $ 22,406 $ 1,572 $ 45,907 $ (30,412 )





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Amounts Amounts per

Diluted Share Amounts Amounts per

Diluted Share Net income $ (55,678 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (100,851 ) $ (0.80 ) Loss on derivative instruments, net 107,525 0.86 211,126 1.68 Abandoned LHC, Dry Hole Costs & P&A Expense 10,715 0.09 15,369 0.12 Other expense 37 0.00 3,087 0.02 Stock based comp 875 0.01 2,608 0.02 Income tax adjustment for above items * (25,022 ) (0.20 ) (48,760 ) (0.39 ) Adjusted net income $ 38,452 $ 0.32 $ 82,579 $ 0.65 * Assuming 21% effective tax rate



Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Executive Vice President

817.850.9204

...

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

_____________________

1 Adjusted net income, EBITDAX and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures defined and reconciled below.