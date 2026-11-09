USA Rare Earth Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Loss from operations
|$
|(141,443
|)
|$
|(15,861
|)
|$
|(224,432
|)
|$
|(33,383
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|11,706
|(156,680
|)
|(65,616
|)
|(247,354
|)
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Basic
|0.04
|(1.64
|)
|(0.29
|)
|(2.83
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|(1.64
|)
|(1.24
|)
|(2.83
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(143,687
|)
|(2,849
|)
|(219,011
|)
|(21,087
|)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|1,163,599
|$
|359,925
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights (1)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|$
|(125,639
|)
|$
|(25,595
|)
|$
|(183,269
|)
|$
|(53,626
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted
|(0.44
|)
|(0.25
|)
|(0.77
|)
|(0.56
|)
_____________________
(1)Refer to the sections“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts, respectively.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include those relating to the expected benefits of the Serra Verde combination, the expected benefits from the pending Carester transaction (including expected access to heavy rare earth separation knowhow) and our acquisition of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (“TMRC”), the development of our magnet production facility at Stillwater, our metal and magnet production facility at Blacksburg, our Cheshire facility and our Lacq facility, the production and sales volumes as well as the debottlenecking and optimization program and Phase II expansion of the Pela Ema mine and processing facility, the amount of swarf projected to support our future magnetic rare earth oxide feedstock needs, the expected timing for completion of technical reports for Round Top, timing of finished magnet sales and other statements regarding the Company's expectations for future development, operations, strategies, transactions and financial performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as“accelerate,”“advance,”“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“growth,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“propose,”“should,”“target,”“vision,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from USA Rare Earth's expectations, including without limitation: risks that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of our combination with Serra Verde or our proposed and prior acquisitions, including expected synergies, financial performance, estimated EBITDA and, in the case of Serra Verde, integration of operations, on the anticipated timeline or at all; risks that the proposed transaction with Carester may not be consummated on its anticipated timeline or at all; potential delays in the optimization and commissioning program and the Phase II expansion at the Pela Ema facility; political, economic, regulatory, tax, currency and other risks associated with our foreign operations, including in Brazil and Switzerland; physical climate risks related to our mineral projects and operations; the assumption of the Offtake Agreement and substantial indebtedness under Serra Verde's Retained Finance Agreement, in each case which contains restrictive covenants and other requirements that could adversely affect our financial flexibility and operations; risks that the Offtake Agreement is terminated or ceases to be in full force and effect or that the counterparty to the Offtake Agreement is insufficiently capitalized, including as a result of a failure to finalize definitive debt financing arrangements within the timeframes contemplated by the Offtake Agreement; the ability of our planned Blacksburg facility to commence commercial operations on the timing and with the production capacity anticipated or at all; our limited operating history; our ability to commercially extract minerals from the Round Top deposit on its anticipated timeline or at all and other risks related to developing and operating rare earth mines; differences between planned and actual recovery and yield rates; risks that we may experience delays, unforeseen expenses, increased capital costs, and other complications while developing our projects; risks and hazards associated with our production and manufacturing activities; our ability to raise necessary capital on acceptable terms or at all; potential dilution to existing stockholders and adverse effect on our stock price if we issues additional common stock or equity-linked securities; the volatility of our stock price; the availability of rare earth oxide, metal feedstock and other materials, utilities (including power and water), equipment and separation capacity in quantities and prices that allow us to develop and commercially operate our Stillwater facility, our Less Common Metals facility in the United Kingdom and other facilities; our ability to meet individual customer specifications and produce a consistently high quality product; our relationship with Less Common Metals' suppliers and customers; potential supply chain, logistics or product delivery disruptions; any delays in obtaining or renewing permits and licenses; any changes in royalty rates or the imposition of new royalties; increased utility or transport costs; risks associated with community relations; fluctuations in demand for and prices of neo magnets, rare earth elements and our other products, including without limitation as a result of dumping, predatory pricing and other tactics by our competitors or state actors or the overall competitive environment; our ability to achieve positive cash flow or profitability or the ability to access cash flow within our corporate structure due to restrictions contained in our financing agreements; our ability to convert current commercial discussions and/or memorandums of understanding with customers for the sale of our neo magnets and other products into definitive orders; our dependence, in part, on the growth of existing and emerging uses for neo magnets; the risk that additional manufacturing, refining and mining competitors could result in a reduction in revenue; geopolitical developments or disruptions, such as changes in the political environment, export/import or environmental policy of the People's Republic of China, the United States or other countries in which we operate or sell products or otherwise; our designation on an export control list by China which has had and is expected to continue to have an adverse impact on our ability to source key raw materials, equipment, supplies and technical services from China; war, terrorism, natural disasters or public health emergencies; our ability to retain or recruit key personnel; potential work stoppages or labor issues; environmental, health and safety regulations; the receipt of funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce is subject to the achievement of milestones which may not be achieved on the expected timeline or at all as well as other risks and uncertainties; the risk that any harm to our reputation and brand could adversely affect our business and our ability to comply with requirements for federal, state and local government incentives and financing.
Additional risks and detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially have been and will be included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release (or such other date as is specified in such statements), and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except to the extent required by law.
Use of Projections and Targets
Certain information and conclusions set forth in this press release are based on projections. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties, including economic conditions, the impact on the Company's business of the regulatory environment and other factors, some of which are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Investors should be aware that projections are subject to many risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision.
This press release contains projected financial, capacity and production information with respect to the Company, including, without limitation, capacity and production for future years. Such projected financial, capacity and production information constitutes forward-looking statements, is for illustrative purposes only, and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. Capacity figures represent nameplate or targeted capacity and are not indicative of actual production, which may be materially lower. The assumptions and estimates underlying the Company's projected financial information are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, competitive and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial, capacity and production information. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial, capacity and production information contained in this press release, and the inclusion of such information in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results reflected in such projections will be achieved. Further, these financial, capacity and production measures have not been independently verified by any third party and should be considered estimates. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's estimates of the target financial, capacity or production measures.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc., and adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. (defined as follows):
- Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. adjusted for declared and deemed dividends, and interest accretion, and (gain) loss on fair market value of financial instruments, net. Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted is defined as adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating its ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies that present similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Current and prospective investors should review the Company's audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results
The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026 results. Please see below for dial-in information.
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Monday, November 9, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (833) 890-8030
Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 564-6268
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Available approximately three hours after conclusion of the live call.
Expiration: December 9, 2026
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (855) 669-9658
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 9762323
Investors may also access the live call and the replay over the internet on the“Events” page of the Company's investor website located at or at
Disclosure Information
USA Rare Earth uses the investor relations section on its website as means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor USA Rare Earth's investor relations website in addition to following USA Rare Earth's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare-earth and permanent-magnet value chain across the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world's leading producers of rare-earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, its Pela Ema mine in Brazil and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth is pursuing capabilities across the value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, energy, data center, physical AI, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.
For more information, visit.
Investor Relations Contact
J.B. Lowe, CFA
VP, Head of Investor Relations
...
Media Relations Contact
Collected Strategies
Dan Moore / Scott Bisang
...
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,090,877
|$
|359,925
|Accounts receivable
|5,469
|3,764
|Inventories
|88,836
|18,535
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|32,681
|3,151
|Total current assets
|1,217,863
|385,375
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|745,069
|86,449
|Mineral interests
|3,464,520
|17,339
|Goodwill
|134,848
|134,848
|Other intangible assets, net
|232,823
|68,612
|Equipment deposits
|124,182
|1,879
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,106
|321
|Deferred arrangement costs
|930,844
|-
|Other assets, non-current
|100,367
|176
|Total assets
|$
|6,952,622
|$
|694,999
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|59,469
|$
|11,069
|Accrued liabilities
|89,376
|13,373
|Contract liabilities, current
|1,848
|10,500
|Derivative liability
|868
|-
|Notes payable, current
|-
|1,849
|Royalty obligation, current
|31,518
|-
|Finance and operating leases, current
|869
|420
|Other liabilities, current
|-
|700
|Total current liabilities
|183,948
|37,911
|Deferred grant income
|8,434
|8,200
|Finance and operating leases, non-current
|2,480
|777
|Warrant and earnout liabilities
|227,324
|128,205
|Notes payable, non-current
|305,559
|-
|Royalty obligation, non-current
|330,711
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|1,055,846
|16,715
|Contract liabilities, non-current
|9,594
|-
|Other liabilities, non-current
|2,444
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,126,340
|191,808
|Mezzanine equity
|11,126
|8,905
|Stockholders' equity
|4,815,156
|494,286
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,952,622
|$
|694,999
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenue
|$
|3,002
|$
|-
|$
|14,521
|$
|-
|Cost of revenue
|22,884
|-
|35,880
|-
|Gross loss
|(19,882
|)
|-
|(21,359
|)
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|103,656
|11,410
|157,438
|24,666
|Research and development
|16,519
|4,451
|41,536
|8,717
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,386
|-
|4,099
|-
|Total operating expenses
|121,561
|15,861
|203,073
|33,383
|Loss from operations
|(141,443
|)
|(15,861
|)
|(224,432
|)
|(33,383
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|148,050
|(141,133
|)
|149,918
|(214,642
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|6,607
|(156,994
|)
|(74,514
|)
|(248,025
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(5,099
|)
|-
|(6,189
|)
|-
|Net (loss) income
|$
|11,706
|$
|(156,994
|)
|$
|(68,325
|)
|$
|(248,025
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|-
|$
|(314
|)
|$
|(2,709
|)
|$
|(671
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|11,706
|(156,680
|)
|(65,616
|)
|(247,354
|)
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(68,325
|)
|$
|(248,025
|)
|Non-cash adjustments
|(88,800
|)
|224,054
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(61,886
|)
|2,884
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(219,011
|)
|$
|(21,087
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Serra Verde acquisition, net of cash received
|$
|(191,194
|)
|$
|-
|Texas Minerals Resource Corp. transaction costs
|(2,731
|)
|-
|Capital expenditures and equipment deposits
|(190,919
|)
|(13,398
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(384,844
|)
|$
|(13,398
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Reverse merger costs
|$
|-
|$
|45,717
|Issuance costs
|(51,003
|)
|(18,200
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under PIPE financing
|1,500,000
|199,996
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|268
|47,531
|Finance leases
|(217
|)
|289
|Other
|(34,217
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|1,414,831
|$
|275,333
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(7,302
|)
|$
|-
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|803,674
|$
|240,848
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|359,925
|16,761
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|1,163,599
|$
|257,609
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
| This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial information. The following table reconciles the GAAP financial information to the non-GAAP financial information.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|$
|11,706
|$
|(156,680
|)
|$
|(65,616
|)
|$
|(247,354
|)
|Declared and deemed dividends, and interest accretion
|(778
|)
|(11,341
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(23,060
|)
|(Gain) loss on fair market value of financial instruments, net
|(136,567
|)
|142,426
|(115,432
|)
|216,788
|Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. (1)
|$
|(125,639
|)
|$
|(25,595
|)
|$
|(183,269
|)
|$
|(53,626
|)
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|284,921
|102,589
|237,526
|95,609
|Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted (1)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
_____________________
(1)Refer to the section“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and the definitions of such measures.
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