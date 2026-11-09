Kaltura Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2026
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|1-201-689-8562
A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura's website at: A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About Kaltura
Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Liron Sharon
Interim Principal Financial Officer
...
Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
...
Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Nohar Zmora
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our guidance and long-term targets; our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations; integration activities; expectations with respect to our products, initiatives and capabilities, including the adoption and performance of our new AI-driven technologies; our expectations regarding potential profitability and growth; and general economic, business and industry conditions.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“positioned,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the current volatile economic climate and its direct and indirect impact on our business and operations; political, economic, and military conditions in Israel and other geographies; our ability to retain our customers and meet demand; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; risks associated with our use of certain artificial intelligence and machine learning models; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; risks associated with our Application Programming Interfaces, other components in our offerings and other intellectual property; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; our ability to increase customer revenue; conditions in the regions in which we operate; risks related to our approach to revenue recognition; the cybersecurity landscape and our potential exposure to cybersecurity risks, including our ability to prevent or mitigate vulnerabilities, security incidents, data leakage or data compromise risks; our compliance with data privacy data protection; cybersecurity and other technology laws and regulations; the potential impact of the EU Data Act; our ability to meet our contractual commitments under customer agreements; our reliance on third parties; our dependence on and ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to revenue mix and customer base; risks related to our international operations; risks related to potential acquisitions; risks related to real or perceived issues with our platform, products or solutions; our ability to generate or raise additional capital; risks related to changes or developments in U.S. or international laws or policies; and the other risks under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which are accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Kaltura has provided in this press release and the accompanying tables measures of financial information that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAP operating margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net profit (loss), non-GAAP net profit (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA.
Kaltura defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) strategic initiatives costs; (4) restructuring cost; (5) acquisition-related compensation costs; (6) change in fair value of contingent consideration and (7) foreign currency translation adjustments loss (gain).
Kaltura defines EBITDA as net profit (loss) before financial expenses (income), net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring operating expenses. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kaltura's financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP metrics are a supplemental measure of our performance, are not defined by or presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net profit (loss) or any other performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe that they provide useful supplemental information to investors and analysts regarding our operating performance and are frequently used by these parties in evaluating companies in our industry.
By presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Additionally, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis between periods, as described above.
Although we use the non-GAAP financial measures described above, such measures have significant limitations as analytical tools and only supplement but do not replace, our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized Recurring Revenue. We use Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as a measure of our revenue trend and an indicator of our future revenue opportunity from existing recurring customer contracts. We calculate ARR by annualizing our recurring revenue for the most recently completed fiscal quarter. Recurring revenues are generated from SaaS and PaaS subscriptions, as well as term licenses for software installed on the customer's premises (“On-Prem”). For the SaaS and PaaS components, we calculate ARR by annualizing the actual recurring revenue recognized for the latest fiscal quarter. For the On-Prem components for which revenue recognition is not ratable across the license term, we calculate ARR for each contract by dividing the total contract value (excluding professional services) as of the last day of the specified period by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. Recurring revenue excludes revenue from one-time professional services and setup fees. ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades or price increases or decreases. The amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, pending renewals, professional services revenue, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions or divestitures. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue as it is an operating metric and is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.
Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate, which we use to measure our success in retaining and growing recurring revenue from our existing customers, compares our recognized recurring revenue from a set of customers across comparable periods. We calculate our Net Dollar Retention Rate for a given period as the recognized recurring revenue from the latest reported fiscal quarter from the set of customers whose revenue existed in the reported fiscal quarter from the prior year (the numerator), divided by recognized recurring revenue from such customers for the same fiscal quarter in the prior year (denominator). For annual periods, we report Net Dollar Retention Rate as the arithmetic average of the Net Dollar Retention Rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. We consider subdivisions of the same legal entity (for example, divisions of a parent company or separate campuses that are part of the same state university system), as well as Value-add Resellers (meaning resellers that directly manage the relationship with the customer) and the customers they manage, to be a single customer for purposes of calculating our Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate for any fiscal period includes the positive recognized recurring revenue impacts of selling new services to existing customers and the negative recognized recurring revenue impacts of contraction and attrition among this set of customers. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including the growing level of our revenue base, the level of penetration within our customer base, expansion of products and features, and our ability to retain our customers. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.
Remaining Performance Obligations. Remaining Performance Obligations represents the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been delivered, including both subscription and professional services revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations consists of both deferred revenue and contracted non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. We expect to recognize 70% of our Remaining Performance Obligations as revenue over the next 12 months, and the remainder over of the next four years, in each case, in accordance with our revenue recognition policy; however, we cannot guarantee that any portion of our Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue within the timeframe we expect or at all.
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|As of
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,223
|$
|27,521
|Marketable securities
|13,232
|24,358
|Trade receivables
|23,909
|16,358
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,775
|13,938
|Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current
|6,461
|8,508
|Total current assets
|75,600
|90,683
|NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
|6,515
|10,883
|Property and equipment, net
|11,105
|12,361
|Other assets, noncurrent
|3,449
|3,501
|Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent
|7,451
|9,403
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,856
|10,311
|Intangible assets, net
|9,401
|2,137
|Goodwill
|47,660
|25,418
|Total noncurrent assets
|94,437
|74,014
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|170,037
|$
|164,697
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term loans
|$
|25,338
|$
|29,035
|Trade payables
|3,947
|3,788
|Employees and payroll accruals
|13,847
|14,876
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|21,799
|15,592
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,837
|2,901
|Deferred revenue, current
|65,381
|60,291
|Total current liabilities
|133,149
|126,483
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|1,070
|2,159
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|12,929
|14,398
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|18,544
|15,325
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|32,543
|31,882
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|165,692
|$
|158,365
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock
|18
|18
| Treasury stock
|(34,006
|)
|(34,006
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|530,273
|518,443
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(246
|)
|2,759
|Accumulated deficit
|(491,694
|)
|(480,882
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,345
|6,332
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|170,037
|$
|164,697
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Subscription
|$
|45,915
|$
|41,976
|$
|134,747
|$
|129,266
|Professional services
|1,350
|1,890
|4,039
|6,046
|Total revenue
|47,265
|43,866
|138,786
|135,312
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription
|10,637
|9,844
|30,245
|29,973
|Professional services
|2,694
|3,295
|7,961
|10,656
|Total cost of revenue
|13,331
|13,139
|38,206
|40,629
|Gross profit
|33,934
|30,727
|100,580
|94,683
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,463
|11,481
|35,909
|35,137
|Sales and marketing
|12,025
|11,047
|36,713
|34,489
|General and administrative
|9,667
|8,899
|28,905
|30,090
|Restructuring
|447
|804
|1,720
|804
|Total operating expenses
|34,602
|32,231
|103,247
|100,520
|Operating loss
|668
|1,504
|2,667
|5,837
|Financial expense (income), net
|(728
|)
|(85
|)
|1,666
|2,682
|Loss (income) before provision for income taxes
|(60
|)
|1,419
|4,333
|8,519
|Provision for income taxes
|1,559
|1,209
|6,479
|2,978
|Net loss
|1,499
|2,628
|10,812
|11,497
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.07
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|149,666,002
|154,775,938
|147,710,430
|154,110,240
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data)
| Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Cost of revenue
|$
|90
|$
|112
|$
|297
|$
|359
|Research and development
|1,062
|715
|3,110
|2,324
|Sales and marketing
|844
|367
|2,080
|1,182
|General and administrative
|2,220
|2,857
|6,230
|8,810
|Total
|$
|4,216
|$
|4,051
|$
|11,717
|$
|12,675
| Revenue by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Enterprise, Education and Technology
|$
|36,923
|$
|32,365
|$
|107,879
|$
|100,023
|Media and Telecom
|10,342
|11,501
|30,907
|35,289
|Total
|$
|47,265
|$
|43,866
|$
|138,786
|$
|135,312
| Gross Profit by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Enterprise, Education and Technology
|$
|28,485
|$
|24,542
|$
|84,179
|$
|76,977
|Media and Telecom
|5,449
|6,185
|16,401
|17,706
|Total
|$
|33,934
|$
|30,727
|$
|100,580
|$
|94,683
| Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(10,812
|)
|$
|(11,497
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,388
|3,383
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|11,717
|12,675
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|7,048
|8,528
|Loss on sale of property and equipment
|14
|-
|Non-cash interest expenses (Income), net
|169
|(239
|)
|Gain on foreign exchange
|(65
|)
|(544
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Increase in trade receivables
|(4,069
|)
|(280
|)
|Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets, noncurrent
|966
|407
|Increase in deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|(3,157
|)
|(2,809
|)
|Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
|(791
|)
|1,780
|Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,412
|(1,161
|)
|Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
|(1,670
|)
|(1,271
|)
|Increase in other liabilities, noncurrent
|3,375
|2,840
|Decrease in deferred revenue
|(6,162
|)
|(2,097
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
|(76
|)
|1,178
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|6,287
|10,893
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities
|(21,199
|)
|(50,225
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities
|36,618
|59,631
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(316
|)
|(534
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software development costs
|(1,638
|)
|-
|Payments for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
|(22,454
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(8,989
|)
|8,872
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(3,938
|)
|(2,188
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|277
|2,986
|Cash settlement of equity-classified share-based payment awards
|-
|(3,089
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|-
|(9,595
|)
|Change in prepayments for repurchase of common stock
|-
|31
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,661
|)
|(11,855
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|65
|544
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(6,298
|)
|8,454
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|27,621
|33,159
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|21,323
|$
|41,613
| Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|33,934
|$
|30,727
|$
|100,580
|$
|94,683
|Stock-based compensation expense
|90
|112
|297
|359
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|314
|-
|712
|98
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|48
|-
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|34,338
|$
|30,839
|$
|101,637
|$
|95,140
|GAAP gross margin
|72
|%
|70
|%
|72
|%
|70
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|73
|%
|70
|%
|73
|%
|70
|%
|Reconciliation of operating expenses
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|12,463
|$
|11,481
|$
|35,909
|$
|35,137
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,062
|715
|3,110
|2,324
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|102
|-
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|11,401
|$
|10,766
|$
|32,697
|$
|32,813
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|12,025
|$
|11,047
|$
|36,713
|$
|34,489
|Stock-based compensation expense
|844
|367
|2,080
|1,182
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|200
|13
|392
|38
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|19
|-
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|$
|10,981
|$
|10,667
|$
|34,222
|$
|33,269
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|9,667
|$
|8,899
|$
|28,905
|$
|30,090
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,220
|2,857
|6,230
|8,810
|Strategic initiatives (b)
|109
|(301
|)
|2,437
|1,331
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|270
|-
|(692
|)
|-
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|464
|-
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|$
|7,068
|$
|6,343
|$
|20,466
|$
|19,949
|Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin
|GAAP operating loss
|$
|(668
|)
|$
|(1,504
|)
|$
|(2,667
|)
|$
|(5,837
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,216
|4,051
|11,717
|12,675
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|514
|13
|1,104
|136
|Strategic initiatives (b)
|109
|(301
|)
|2,437
|1,331
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|270
|-
|(692
|)
|-
|Restructuring (c)
|447
|804
|1,720
|804
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|633
|-
|Non-GAAP operating profit
|$
|4,888
|$
|3,063
|$
|14,252
|$
|9,109
|GAAP operating margin
|(1
|)%
|(3
|)%
|(2
|)%
|(4
|)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|10
|%
|7
|%
|10
|%
|7
|%
|Reconciliation of net loss
|GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(1,499
|)
|$
|(2,628
|)
|$
|(10,812
|)
|$
|(11,497
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,216
|4,051
|11,717
|12,675
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|514
|13
|1,104
|136
|Strategic initiatives (b)
|109
|(301
|)
|2,437
|1,331
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|270
|-
|(692
|)
|-
|Foreign currency translation adjustments loss (gain) (e)
|(929
|)
|21
|1,396
|2,913
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|633
|-
|Restructuring (c)
|447
|804
|1,720
|804
|Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common stockholders
|$
|3,128
|$
|1,960
|$
|7,503
|$
|6,362
|Non-GAAP net earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|Non-GAAP net earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.04
|Reconciliation of weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, basic
|149,666,002
|154,775,938
|147,710,430
|154,110,240
|Effect of dilutive shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net earnings per share, diluted
|8,870,097
|9,959,665
|8,778,594
|8,915,752
|Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net earnings per share, diluted
|158,536,099
|164,735,603
|156,489,024
|163,025,992
| Adjusted EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(1,499
|)
|$
|(2,628
|)
|$
|(10,812
|)
|$
|(11,497
|)
|Financial expenses (income), net (a)
|(728
|)
|(85
|)
|1,666
|2,682
|Provision for income taxes
|1,559
|1,209
|6,479
|2,978
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,639
|1,104
|4,388
|3,383
|EBITDA
|971
|(400
|)
|1,721
|(2,454
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|4,216
|4,051
|11,717
|12,675
|Strategic initiatives (b)
|109
|(301
|)
|2,437
|1,331
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|270
|-
|(692
|)
|-
|Restructuring (c)
|447
|804
|1,720
|804
|Acquisition-related compensation costs(d)
|-
|-
|633
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,013
|$
|4,154
|$
|17,536
|$
|12,356
|(a)
|The three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, include $514, $527, $1,589 and $1,737 respectively, of interest expenses and $349, $751, $1,551 and $2,383, respectively of interest income.
|(b)
|Strategic initiatives for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 relate to professional fees, consulting services, and transaction-related costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of PathFactory and other costs associated with strategic initiatives. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include vendor credit and discounted pricing for expenses recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025.
|(c)
|The three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include one-time employee termination benefits incurred in connection with the Company's reorganization plans.
|(d)
|Acquisition-related compensation costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 relate to statutory termination costs and other severance payments associated with integrating the PathFactory acquisition.
|(e)
|Represents gains or losses from foreign currency translation adjustments related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional currency, using exchange rates in effect as of the end of the reporting period.
|Reported KPIs
|As of September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(U.S. dollars, amounts in thousands)
|Annualized Recurring Revenue
|$
|184,705
|$
|169,094
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|$
|161,590
|$
|159,330
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net Dollar Retention Rate
|97
|%
|97
|%
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