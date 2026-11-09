Corvus Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM GMT (9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL), a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, and a Phase 1b clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Zack Kubow

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Stern

Real Chemistry

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