Rocket Lab Lands Over $515M In Neutron Launch Deals From Constellation Operators In Q3

Huge demand for Neutron ahead of its debut has grown its launch manifest to 16 missions, with the next available launch opportunities now in the 2030s. The base launch price is now $70 million, up from $55 million, reflecting strong customer confidence in and demand for the vehicle amid tightening launch availability across the industry.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says:“Neutron is rapidly establishing itself as the backbone of next-generation constellation deployment and government missions in the medium-lift launch class. Strong international demand and a growing launch manifest at a new price point is proof that Neutron is the launch vehicle the market has been waiting for. We're proud to be the launch partner of choice for ICEYE, Muon Space, Starcloud, and Kepler Communications as they lead the way in their respective fields.”

About Neutron

Neutron is Rocket Lab's medium-lift, reusable launch vehicle designed to deliver up to 13,000 kg to low Earth orbit. With its unique payload fairing design designed to support a rapid launch cadence, Neutron is set to redefine access to space for commercial and government customers alike. Engineered to deliver the world's most important missions to space, Neutron combines reusability, innovation and performance, and Rocket Lab's proven flight heritage to deliver a rocket to break worldwide launch constraints and keep constellations on track. Neutron's debut launch is scheduled for 2027.

Follow Rocket Lab on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, YouTube, and sign up at rocketlabcorp.com for updates.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

...

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), accessible on the SEC's website at and the Investor Relations section of our website at which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at