Mercer County, PA, Highlights Veterans Day 2026 Discounts And Community Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit Mercer County PA shares military appreciation offers at local attractions and Veterans Day activities scheduled for November 7–11.

Sharon, PA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Mercer County PA is highlighting Veterans Day 2026 events, military discounts, and community activities honoring veterans and active-duty service members throughout Mercer County, Pennsylvania. With Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, local businesses and organizations are offering opportunities for veterans, military families, residents, and visitors to take part in the observance.



Highlights include military appreciation discounts at Webb Winery in Hermitage and Keystone Safari in Grove City, and special Veterans Day activities at participating businesses.



Visit Mercer County PA encourages residents and visitors to explore local events, recognize those who have served, and confirm individual offers and event details before attending.



Veterans Day 2026 Discounts at Mercer County Attractions

Participating Visit Mercer County PA member businesses are recognizing military service through special offers, including discounts at Webb Winery and Keystone Safari.

Webb Winery - Hermitage, PA

Located at 3180 East State Street in Hermitage, Webb Winery offers handcrafted wines, including red, white, dry, and sweet varieties.

The boutique winery is recognizing military service with a 10% military appreciation discount. Veterans and eligible military guests are encouraged to contact Webb Winery directly to confirm discount availability, eligibility requirements, and applicable dates.

Keystone Safari - Grove City, PA

Keystone Safari, located at 2284 Mercer Butler Pike in Grove City, offers animal encounters, safari experiences, and outdoor activities for families visiting Mercer County.

The attraction offers a 10% military and veterans discount on general admission, safari truck tours, and zip-line adventure courses, plus 10% off gift shop purchases. The discounts extend to immediate family members, up to 10 people.

Veterans and military families should contact Keystone Safari before visiting to confirm admission offers, identification requirements, operating hours, and the availability of individual experiences on Veterans Day.



Veterans Day 2026 Events in Mercer County and the Surrounding Region



In addition to military appreciation offers at local businesses, Veterans Day activities scheduled for November 11 provide opportunities for community participation and recognition of military service.



Veterans Day at Lisa's General Store - Wednesday, November 11

Lisa's General Store, located at 100 Hadley Road in Greenville, will recognize Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Participating vendors will offer a 10% discount to observe the holiday. Visitors can shop locally while joining the community in recognizing Veterans Day. Confirm discount participation and eligibility with the store.



Veterans Day Salute at Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery - Wednesday, November 11

Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery in nearby Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, will recognize veterans and active-duty U.S. military members with a Veterans Day Salute on November 11.

The event includes a 5% discount on wine bottle purchases, additional specialty pricing on purchases of six or more bottles, and complimentary specialty wine samples for eligible military guests.

Proof of military service, such as a VA card or Department of Defense identification, is required. Visitors should confirm event hours and offer details directly with the winery.



Visit Mercer County PA Encourages Community Participation

Veterans Day gives communities across Mercer County a chance to recognize military service and bring veterans, military families, and residents together through local events and activities.

"Veterans Day is an opportunity for our communities to recognize the men and women who have served our country," said Carmen Aiello, President and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA. "From special offers at local attractions to community parades and celebrations, Mercer County provides meaningful ways for veterans, their families, and our residents to come together and honor that service."

In addition to recognizing veterans, participating local businesses are helping make the holiday accessible through military appreciation offers and community experiences.

"We encourage veterans and their families to explore the many experiences Mercer County has to offer this Veterans Day," said Carissa Renninger, Vice President of Marketing for VisitMercerCountyPA. "Member businesses like Webb Winery and Keystone Safari are recognizing military service through special discounts, while local events give the entire community opportunities to participate in the holiday."



Find Veterans Day Events and Visitor Information



Residents and visitors planning to observe Veterans Day 2026 in Mercer County can find additional information about local celebrations, attractions, participating businesses, and regional activities through Visit Mercer County PA.

For event listings and updates, visit:



Event schedules, discount availability, identification requirements, and participating offers are subject to change. Visitors are encouraged to verify details with individual businesses and event organizers before traveling.



About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...