Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|815.3
|$
|821.5
|$
|2,475.1
|$
|2,423.7
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|239.8
|242.8
|740.3
|716.6
|Supplies
|214.1
|208.9
|661.1
|639.7
|Professional and medical fees
|99.2
|104.0
|303.3
|301.4
|Lease expense
|23.8
|21.5
|71.0
|65.2
|Other operating expenses
|53.4
|49.0
|164.0
|148.0
|Cost of revenues
|630.3
|626.2
|1,939.7
|1,870.9
|General and administrative expenses
|40.6
|22.4
|116.2
|94.5
|Depreciation and amortization
|39.6
|39.5
|117.4
|116.1
|Transaction and integration costs
|22.6
|12.6
|56.6
|55.4
|Net (gain) loss on disposals, consolidations and deconsolidations
|2.9
|15.6
|9.6
|19.0
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|(6.4
|)
|(5.2
|)
|(16.9
|)
|(16.3
|)
|Litigation settlements
|0.4
|5.1
|2.9
|7.3
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|3.7
|1.3
|3.7
|1.3
|Other income, net
|(4.0
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(7.6
|)
|(3.8
|)
|729.7
|715.8
|2,221.6
|2,144.4
|Operating income
|85.6
|105.7
|253.5
|279.3
|Interest expense, net
|(67.9
|)
|(74.9
|)
|(206.8
|)
|(205.0
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|17.7
|30.8
|46.7
|74.3
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(3.6
|)
|(5.5
|)
|(5.0
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Net income (loss)
|14.1
|25.3
|41.7
|69.9
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(35.2
|)
|(48.0
|)
|(113.7
|)
|(132.8
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Surgery Partners, Inc.
|$
|(21.1
|)
|$
|(22.7
|)
|$
|(72.0
|)
|$
|(62.9
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|Diluted (1)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|128,865
|127,206
|128,688
|126,932
|Diluted (1)
|128,865
|127,206
|128,688
|126,932
(1)The impact of potentially dilutive securities for all periods was not considered because the effect would be anti-dilutive.
| SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in millions, except per case and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|354.5
|$
|239.9
|Total current assets
|1,080.0
|1,150.7
|Total assets
|7,049.8
|8,119.7
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|56.5
|99.3
|Total current liabilities
|498.6
|615.5
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|2,998.7
|3,602.9
|Total liabilities
|3,793.1
|4,592.9
|Non-controlling interests-redeemable
|356.8
|395.5
|Total Surgery Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity
|1,664.6
|1,712.9
|Non-controlling interests-non-redeemable
|1,235.3
|1,418.4
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,899.9
|3,131.3
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flow Data:
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|103.5
|$
|83.6
|$
|174.5
|$
|170.9
|Investing activities
|468.0
|(46.2
|)
|434.8
|(120.5
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(24.5
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(62.3
|)
|(65.9
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(6.1
|)
|(4.6
|)
|(10.2
|)
|(52.6
|)
|Purchases of equity investments
|-
|(9.6
|)
|-
|(13.4
|)
|Financing activities
|(433.7
|)
|(84.1
|)
|(494.7
|)
|(116.5
|)
|Distributions to non-controlling interest holders
|(53.1
|)
|(52.5
|)
|(156.6
|)
|(168.8
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Other Data:
|Number of surgical facilities as of the end of period
|173
|165
|173
|165
|Number of consolidated surgical facilities as of the end of period
|115
|114
|115
|114
|Cases
|159,070
|166,106
|484,647
|499,264
|Revenue per case
|$
|5,125
|$
|4,946
|$
|5,107
|$
|4,855
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|132.7
|$
|136.4
|$
|360.2
|$
|369.3
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|16.3
|%
|16.6
|%
|14.6
|%
|15.2
|%
|Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic (1)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.35
|Adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted (1)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.34
(1)A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures appears below.
(2)Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenues.
| SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(Dollars in millions, except per case amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Same-facility Information (1) :
|Cases
|181,102
|180,652
|518,357
|516,639
|Case growth
|0.2
|%
|N/A
|0.3
|%
|N/A
|Revenue per case
|$
|4,375
|$
|4,136
|$
|4,377
|$
|4,200
|Revenue per case growth
|5.8
|%
|N/A
|4.2
|%
|N/A
|Number of work days in the period
|64
|64
|191
|191
|Case growth (days adjusted)
|0.2
|%
|N/A
|0.3
|%
|N/A
|Revenue growth (days adjusted)
|6.0
|%
|N/A
|4.6
|%
|N/A
(1)Same-facility information includes cases and revenues from our consolidated and non-consolidated surgical facilities (excluding facilities acquired in new markets or divested during the current and prior periods).
| SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to income before income taxes in the reported consolidated financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|17.7
|$
|30.8
|$
|46.7
|$
|74.3
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(35.2
|)
|(48.0
|)
|(113.7
|)
|(132.8
|)
|Interest expense, net
|67.9
|74.9
|206.8
|205.0
|Depreciation and amortization
|39.6
|39.5
|117.4
|116.1
|Equity-based compensation expense
|6.0
|2.6
|15.6
|17.0
|Transaction and integration costs (1)
|22.6
|12.6
|56.6
|55.4
|De novo start-up costs
|1.2
|1.7
|4.3
|5.4
|Net (gain) loss on disposals, consolidations and deconsolidations
|2.9
|15.6
|9.6
|19.0
|Litigation settlements and other litigation costs (2)
|5.9
|5.4
|12.8
|8.6
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|3.7
|1.3
|3.7
|1.3
|Undesignated derivative activity
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$
|132.7
|$
|136.4
|$
|360.2
|$
|369.3
(1)For the three months ended September 30, 2026, this amount includes due diligence, transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions (both completed and in the pipeline - collectively“M&A costs”) of $14.1 million and other costs, including severance, IT implementation and revenue cycle standardization of $8.5 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, this amount includes M&A costs of $8.6 million and other costs, including severance, IT implementation and revenue cycle standardization of $4.0 million.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, this amount includes M&A costs of $38.5 million and other costs, including severance, IT implementation and revenue cycle standardization of $18.1 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, this amount includes M&A costs of $39.5 million and other costs, including severance, IT implementation and revenue cycle standardization of $15.9 million.
(2)This amount includes a litigation settlement loss of $0.4 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This amount also includes other litigation costs of $5.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively
This amount includes a litigation settlement loss of $2.9 million and $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This amount also includes other litigation costs of $9.9 million and $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(3)We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess operating performance, make business decisions and allocate resources. Non-controlling interests represent the interests of third parties, such as physicians, and in some cases, healthcare systems that own an interest in surgical facilities that we consolidate for financial reporting purposes. We believe that it is helpful to investors to present Adjusted EBITDA as defined above because it excludes the portion of net income attributable to these third-party interests and clarifies for investors our portion of Adjusted EBITDA generated by our surgical facilities and other operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and evaluating our financial performance. We believe such adjustments are appropriate, as the magnitude and frequency of such items can vary significantly and are not related to the assessment of normal operating performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table provides supplemental information for Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates:
|Management fee revenues (1)(2)
|$
|8.9
|$
|7.8
|$
|29.4
|$
|24.6
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (2)
|6.4
|5.2
|16.9
|16.3
|Plus:
|Start-up costs related to unconsolidated de novo surgical facilities (3)
|1.1
|1.6
|4.2
|4.3
|Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
|$
|16.4
|$
|14.6
|$
|50.5
|$
|45.2
(1)Includes management and administrative service fees derived from the non-consolidated facilities that the Company accounts for under the equity method and management of surgical facilities in which it does not own an interest. Management fee revenues are included in Revenues on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(2)Included as a component of income before income taxes in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(3)Included as a component of de novo start-up costs in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
From time to time, the Company incurs certain non-recurring gains or losses that are normally non-operational in nature and management does not consider relevant in assessing its ongoing operating performance. When significant, Surgery Partners' management and the Company's Board of Directors typically exclude these gains or losses when evaluating the Company's operating performance and in certain instances when evaluating performance for incentive compensation purposes. Additionally, management believes that certain investors and equity analysts exclude these or similar items when evaluating the Company's current or future operating performance and in making informed investment decisions regarding the Company. Accordingly, the Company provides adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders as supplements to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders should not be considered measures of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from such measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measures as presented in the consolidated financial statements.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders used to calculate adjusted net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Consolidated Statements of Operations Data:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14.1
|$
|25.3
|$
|41.7
|$
|69.9
|Plus (minus):
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|(35.2
|)
|(48.0
|)
|(113.7
|)
|(132.8
|)
|Equity-based compensation expense
|6.0
|2.6
|15.6
|17.0
|Transaction and integration costs
|22.6
|12.6
|56.6
|55.4
|De novo start-up costs
|1.2
|1.7
|4.3
|5.4
|Net (gain) loss on disposals, consolidations and deconsolidations
|2.9
|15.6
|9.6
|19.0
|Litigation settlements and other litigation costs
|5.9
|5.4
|12.8
|8.6
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|3.7
|1.3
|3.7
|1.3
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|21.2
|$
|16.5
|$
|30.6
|$
|43.8
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.35
|Diluted
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.34
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|128,865
|127,206
|128,688
|126,932
|Diluted
|129,614
|128,112
|129,375
|127,867
Contact
Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
...
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