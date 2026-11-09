Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted; results reflect the ownership of the Idaho Falls facilities through September 13, 2026)



Revenue decreased (0.8)% for the third quarter



Same-facility revenues increased 6.0% for the third quarter

Same-facility cases increased 0.2% for the third quarter

Net loss attributable to Surgery Partners, Inc. was $21.1 million for the third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $132.7 million for the third quarter



Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our financial results in the third quarter reflect the impact of the successful Idaho Falls divestiture and sustained momentum in our core business, underscoring the value of our short-stay surgical platform. Additionally, the recently announced amended merger agreement with HealthSpan Partners serves as further validation of our unique offering, while representing a compelling outcome for our patients, physicians, stockholders, and other stakeholders. We are excited to move forward with this next chapter as we continue to deliver high-quality care to all our patients and support our physicians, colleagues and health system partners.”

Transaction with HealthSpan Partners

On November 9, 2026, Surgery Partners announced an amendment to its previously announced merger agreement with HealthSpan Partners, following Surgery Partners' receipt of an unsolicited competing proposal from a third party. The amendment increases the merger consideration to $25.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of up to approximately $6.0 billion. It further provides that the Company's stockholders (other than affiliates of Bain Capital Private Equity) will receive additional monthly cash payments (the“Ticking Fee”) in the event the requisite Company stockholder approval has been obtained but the merger between HealthSpan Partners and Surgery Partners has not occurred by March 1, 2027, which payments will be paid in equal monthly installments in arrears at a rate equal to 10% per annum on the $25.00 per share merger consideration, among other updates. The Merger is still expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the approval of Surgery Partners stockholders, the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transaction with HealthSpan Partners, and as is customary during the pendency of such transactions, Surgery Partners will not host an earnings conference call and will no longer provide forward-looking guidance.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 decreased (0.8)% to $815.3 million compared to $821.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Same-facility revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased 6.0% compared to the same period in the prior year, with a 5.8% increase in revenue per case and a 0.2% increase in same-facility cases. For the third quarter of 2026, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA was $132.7 million, compared to $136.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Year-to-Date 2026 Results

Revenues year-to-date 2026 increased 2.1% to $2,475.1 million compared to $2,423.7 million for the 2025 period. Same-facility revenues for year-to-date 2026 increased 4.6% compared to the prior year period, with a 4.2% increase in revenue per case and a 0.3% increase in same-facility cases. For year-to-date 2026, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA was $360.2 million, compared to $369.3 million for the same period last year.

Liquidity

Surgery Partners had cash and cash equivalents of $354.5 million and $692.8 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2026. Cash flows from operating activities were $103.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $83.6 million for the same period in 2025. Year-to-date, operating cash flows were $174.5 million compared to $170.9 million in the prior year period.

The Company's ratio of total net debt to EBITDA, as calculated under the Company's credit agreement, was approximately 4.4x at the end of the third quarter of 2026.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 200 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the Company's website at Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding growth, our anticipated operating results for future periods, the proposed Merger and its expected timing, completion, benefits, and effects, and other similar statements. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "continues," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "could," "likely," "will," "should," or the negative of these words and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors. Important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all; (b) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed Merger; (c) potential delays in consummating the proposed Merger; (d) the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed Merger that could delay the consummation of the proposed Merger or cause the parties to abandon the proposed Merger; (e) the possibility that the Company may not receive the requisite stockholder approval for the proposed Merger; (f) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed Merger; (g) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with BSMH; (h) the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; (i) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed Merger, as well as liabilities that are not known, probable or estimable at this time or other unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (j) the possibility that the proposed Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (k) potential litigation relating to the proposed Merger; (l) the risk that disruptions from the proposed Merger will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations; (m) risks related to the diversion of management's time and attention from the Company's ongoing business operations to matters relating to the proposed Merger; (n) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (o) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed Merger; (p) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company's business; (q) general economic and market developments and conditions; (r) the legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (s) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed Merger that could affect the Company's financial performance; (t) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed Merger or competing acquisition proposals could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company's common stock, and the risk that such price may decline significantly if the proposed Merger is not consummated on the anticipated timeline, or at all; (u) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed Merger that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (v) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities; (w) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the previously announced sale of the Company's ownership interests in Mountain View Hospital, LLC, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, LLC and associated subsidiaries to Intermountain Health (the“Idaho Transaction”) are not realized as expected, the potential adverse effect on the Company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, including the ability to retain key personnel; (x) potential litigation relating to the Idaho Transaction that could be instituted against the Company or its affiliates, officers, or directors, and the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (y) reductions in payments from government health care programs and private insurance payors, such as health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, and other managed care organizations and employers; (z) our ability to contract with private insurance payors; (aa) changes in our payor mix or surgical case mix; (bb) failure to maintain or develop relationships with physicians on beneficial or favorable terms, or at all; (cc) the impact of payor controls designed to reduce the number of surgical procedures; (dd) our efforts to integrate operations of acquired or developed businesses and surgical facilities, attract new physician partners, or acquire additional surgical facilities; (ee) supply chain issues, including shortages or quality control issues with surgery-related products, equipment and medical supplies; (ff) competition for physicians, nurses, strategic relationships, acquisitions and managed care contracts; (gg) our ability to attract and retain qualified health care professionals; (hh) our ability to enforce non-compete restrictions against our physicians; (ii) our ability to manage material liabilities whether known or unknown incurred as a result of acquiring or operating surgical facilities; (jj) the impact of future legislation and other health care regulatory reform actions, and the effect of that legislation and other regulatory actions on our business; (kk) our ability to comply with current health care laws and regulations; (ll) the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings that have been or may be brought against us; (mm) the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions, changes in the regulatory, economic and other conditions of the states where our surgical facilities are located; (nn) our indebtedness; and (oo) the social and economic impact of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of a contagious disease on our business, as well as the Company's response to any of the aforementioned factors and the risks and uncertainties identified and discussed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the SEC, as well as the risks and uncertainties that will be described in the proxy statement and Schedule 13E-3 to be filed in connection with the proposed Merger. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive, and new risks may emerge from time to time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") provided throughout this press release, Surgery Partners has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, which exclude various items detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may vary from similar measures used by other companies. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to revenue, net income or loss, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP.