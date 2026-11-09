Deadline Alert: Endava Plc Investors Have Until November 30, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Endava plc securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Endava plc ("Endava" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAVA ) have until November 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Endava plc case, Salgado Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., was filed on September 29, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-08556).

Investors who suffered losses on Endava plc investments can contact Glancy about the Endava plc class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 30, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Endava plc investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026

Class period: September 4, 2025 to September 21, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 29, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



What happened?

On September 21, 2026, after the market closed, Endava announced its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.”

On this news, the price of Endava's American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Endava plc complaint allege?

The Endava plc securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Endava plc's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; (3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Endava plc's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Endava plc alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review. The November 30, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Endava plc investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Endava plc class action must move the Court by November 30, 2026. To learn more, visit the Endava plc case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Endava plc class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Endava plc case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Endava plc shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Endava plc lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Endava plc class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 30, 2026.

What if I miss the Endava plc deadline? After November 30, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Endava plc investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Endava plc class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Endava plc investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Endava plc lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Endava plc class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Endava plc case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Salgado Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

Endava plc SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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