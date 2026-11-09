Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Declares A Fourth Quarter Base Dividend Of $0.34 Per Share And Announces A $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or“Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $0.37 per share and net income of $0.27 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net asset value (NAV) per share was $17.72 at September 30, 2026. Dividend Declarations The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared a fourth quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.34 per share to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2026, payable on January 15, 2027. Additionally, the third and final previously announced $0.03 per share special dividend will be paid on December 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2026. Recent Developments On November 5, 2026, the Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of the Company's common stock. Repurchases will be executed by an independent third-party broker pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, subject to the plan's parameters and applicable regulatory requirements. Separately, Sun Life plans to purchase up to an additional $25 million of the Company's common stock in the open market through an independent third-party broker pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Investments, at fair value $ 1,555.2 $ 1,570.7 $ 1,580.7 Total assets $ 1,601.4 $ 1,618.9 $ 1,627.6 Total net assets $ 652.9 $ 656.5 $ 714.1 Net asset value per share $ 17.72 $ 17.82 $ 19.28 Investment income $ 36.9 $ 36.3 $ 41.4 Net investment income $ 13.7 $ 13.1 $ 16.9 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (2.1 ) $ (17.7 ) $ (5.0 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (1.5 ) $ 1.3 $ (4.8 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10.1 $ (3.3 ) $ 7.1 Net investment income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.06 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.14 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.27 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.19 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)(1) 9.6 % 9.6 % 10.4 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.2 % 98.4 % 97.4 %

Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had investments in 190 and 184 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,555.2 and $1,569.4 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types:

As of $ in millions September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 375.8 24.2 % $ 350.8 22.4 % Unitranche first lien(2) 1,015.8 65.3 1,047.8 66.7 Unitranche first lien - last out(2) 18.5 1.2 26.2 1.7 Senior secured second lien 14.4 0.9 12.2 0.8 Unsecured debt 28.8 1.9 19.0 1.2 Equity & other 73.5 4.7 77.2 4.9 LLC/LP equity interests 28.4 1.8 36.2 2.3 Total investments $ 1,555.2 100.0 % $ 1,569.4 100.0 %

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company invested $23.5 million across three new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $38.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company invested $57.0 million across three new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $36.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, total investment income was $36.9 million, compared to $36.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The modest increase was primarily driven by higher recurring interest income from investment due to higher benchmark rates during the quarter.

Interest income, which includes the amortization of upfront fees, accelerated amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) and prepayment fees, increased modestly to $35.6 million from $34.7 million in the prior quarter. Included in interest income was $0.5 million and $0.2 million of accelerated OID amortization related to investment repayments for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.

Dividend income decreased to $0.9 million from $1.2 million, primarily reflecting lower distributions from the Company's Logan JV investment. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.4 million in both periods.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, were $23.2 million and $23.2 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $36.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $210.5 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company's debt outstanding as of September 30, 2026 was 6.26%.

The Company's net debt-to-equity ratio(3) was 1.36x as of September 30, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Please visit Crescent BDC's webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of Crescent BDC's website at . Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:

Toll Free: (833) 461-5787

Conference ID: 609092147

All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator. An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) Yield includes performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual).

2) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company's capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the“first out” portion of such loan and retain the“last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the“first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the“last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the“last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.

3) Net debt-to-equity represents principal debt outstanding, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by equity.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data) As of

September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2025 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,509,464 and $1,504,658, respectively) $ 1,465,353 $ 1,479,473 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $30,735 and $26,826, respectively) 30,884 29,594 Controlled investments (cost of $71,310 and $71,985, respectively) 58,915 60,351 Cash and cash equivalents 12,081 5,043 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 24,123 26,454 Interest and dividend receivable 7,672 9,333 Receivable from unsettled transactions - 8,019 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 338 2,135 Deferred tax assets 187 190 Other assets 1,894 1,543 Total assets $ 1,601,447 $ 1,622,135 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $8,809 and $5,841, respectively) $ 909,275 $ 873,761 Distributions payable 12,528 15,527 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 9,633 12,370 Management fees payable 3,988 5,037 Incentive fees payable 2,400 3,468 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 926 2,134 Unrealized depreciation on interest rate swaps 6,304 - Deferred tax liabilities 187 190 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,274 3,610 Total liabilities $ 948,515 $ 916,097 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,

zero outstanding, respectively) $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 36,845,952 and 36,969,285 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 37 37 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 955,363 957,030 Accumulated earnings (loss) (302,468 ) (251,029 ) Total net assets $ 652,932 $ 706,038 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,601,447 $ 1,622,135 Net asset value per share $ 17.72 $ 19.10





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 32,333 $ 35,351 $ 97,077 $ 108,507 Paid-in-kind interest 2,126 2,143 5,241 6,231 Dividend income 167 286 1,111 458 Other income 419 407 1,186 2,325 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 365 525 989 2,025 Paid-in-kind interest 325 294 738 1,100 Dividend income - - - 258 Other income - - 45 - From controlled investments: Interest income 340 379 611 794 Paid-in-kind interest 91 - 163 - Dividend income 720 1,960 3,960 4,760 Other income - 7 - 15 Total investment income 36,886 41,352 111,121 126,473 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 15,054 13,876 43,659 43,663 Management fees 3,991 5,130 12,890 15,257 Income based incentive fees 2,400 3,586 7,695 10,684 Professional fees 485 544 1,645 2,177 Directors' fees 163 159 495 486 Other general and administrative expenses 866 870 2,615 2,698 Total expenses 22,959 24,165 68,999 74,965 Management fees waiver (2 ) (11 ) (14 ) (44 ) Income based incentive fees waiver - (12 ) (1,441 ) (67 ) Net expenses 22,957 24,142 67,544 74,854 Net investment income before taxes 13,929 17,210 43,577 51,619 Provision for income and excise taxes 238 281 1,296 1,182 Net investment income 13,691 16,929 42,281 50,437 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (2,855 ) (2,908 ) (23,785 ) (8,413 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments - (1,996 ) 1,598 (1,996 ) Controlled investments - - (10,909 ) (3,800 ) Foreign currency transactions 488 (105 ) 1,271 (204 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 225 - 428 - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (5,206 ) (8,835 ) (22,376 ) (14,758 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (459 ) 2,642 (2,619 ) 2,231 Controlled investments 4,317 403 6,254 7,527 Foreign currency forward contracts (87 ) 972 (589 ) (5,005 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (3,577 ) (9,827 ) (50,727 ) (24,418 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments - - (200 ) - Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 10,114 $ 7,102 $ (8,646 ) $ 26,019 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.27 $ 0.19 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.70 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 1.15 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 36,845,952 37,060,595 36,874,371 37,061,226

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $53 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with more than 235 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Dan McMahon

...

212-364-0149

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Crescent BDC may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to Crescent BDC's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as“trend,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“pipeline,”“believe,”“comfortable,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“current,”“intention,”“estimate,”“position,”“assume,”“outlook,”“continue,”“remain,”“maintain,”“sustain,”“seek,”“achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions.

Crescent BDC cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Crescent BDC assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Crescent BDC's SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment adviser to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment adviser or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the current administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.

Crescent BDC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30 2026, each filed with the SEC, identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with Crescent BDC's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which Crescent BDC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 25, 2026, Crescent BDC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which Crescent BDC filed with the SEC on November 9, 2026 as well as Crescent BDC's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of Crescent BDC's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Crescent BDC's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Crescent BDC's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on Crescent BDC's website at and the SEC's website at