Ionic Digital To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: IOND) (“Ionic Digital”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Andy Stewart is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Jefferies' Real Estate Conference on December 8, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with qualified institutional investors during the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is a fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital focuses on performance, scalability and speed to market through infrastructure development and project due diligence. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital aims to be a trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Hannah Stuckey, Director of Investor Relations

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