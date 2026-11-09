'THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE' By Career Strategist Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace Honored At 2026 NYC Big Book Award

As seen in Printed Word Reviews

Author Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D.

"THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook"

SEAL 2026 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Acclaimed Workplace Workbook 'THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE' Recognized For Practical Career Advice; Double Celebration For The Wallace Household.

GREATER ARLINGTON - WASHINGTON, D.C. AREA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and executive career strategist Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D., has been named a Distinguished Favorite in the Career category at the 2026 NYC Big Book Award for her groundbreaking workplace manual, "THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook." The accolade arrives alongside industry recognition in Printed Word Reviews, highlighting the publication's timely frameworks and essential guidance for navigating an AI-transformed corporate landscape.The honor is a double celebration for the Wallace household: Dr. Wallace's husband, author Stephen J. Wallace, was also recognized at the 2026 NYC Big Book Awards for his satirical workplace novel, "Average Civil Employee: A Novel of Bureaucratic Absurdities." Together, the couple represents two compelling sides of the contemporary work conversation, balancing practical, forward-looking career strategy with sharp, observant humor on institutional life.The NYC Big Book Award is an internationally recognized annual literary competition drawing entries from publishers, authors, and industry professionals across the globe. Each submission undergoes rigorous evaluation by a judging panel comprising publishers, editors, librarians, and booksellers. Honorees are selected based on overall editorial excellence, real-world utility, and professional impact within their respective categories.As generative AI, automation, and machine learning reshape traditional industries, professionals at every career stage face unprecedented shifts in employment stability and job function. In "THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE," Dr. Wallace introduces the proprietary SEAM Framework, a tactical, four-step methodology engineered to convert rapid digital disruption into career momentum. Bridging the gap between high-level macro analysis and practical application, the workbook delivers targeted exercises, skill-auditing matrices, and actionable strategies designed to help professionals adapt to technological change and build career resilience."To have 'THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE' recognized as a Distinguished Favorite by the NYC Big Book Award panel is an immense privilege," said Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D. "Technological shifts are fundamentally restructuring traditional career paths. My goal with the SEAM framework is to move professionals from defensive uncertainty into proactive strategy, equipping them with a clear, measurable blueprint to build resilience, cultivate durable human skills, and excel in today's modern workforce."The book was included in Printed Word Reviews' 2026 Holiday Gift Guide by Printed Word Reviews, noting it as "A practical four-step agile career framework designed to help professionals navigate ongoing technological disruptions." The full review can be found here: . In addition, the book is prominently featured in the current issue of Printed Word Reviews, which is also attached to this release, showcasing it as an outstanding non-fiction release that delivers high-impact insights for contemporary business and leadership audiences.Key Highlights of this Award-Winning Guide:* Elite Industry Recognition: Honored as a Distinguished Favorite in the Career category at the prestigious 2026 NYC Big Book Awards.* Proprietary SEAM Methodology: A proven structured four-step system (Snapshot, Envision, Act, Measure), that guides readers through auditing transferable skills, repositioning their professional brand, capitalizing on emerging tech stacks, and executing long-term career resilience.* Hands-On Application: Blends strategic theory with interactive workbook exercises, self-assessments, and execution plans designed to support career transformation through practical, measurable action.* Critical Media Acclaim: The book was included in Printed Word Reviews' 2026 Holiday Gift Guide as a pivotal resource for career adaptation.* Global Availability: Accessible worldwide in paperback and digital eBook editions through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent booksellers.About Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D.Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D., is the founder and CEO of Windrose Vision, an author, and a former evaluation and performance leader at the National Institutes of Health. She holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Tennessee and has more than two decades of experience in evaluation, strategic planning, and performance measurement. Her books, Thrive in the AI and Digital Age and The SEAM Framework, offer practical approaches to career transformation and organizational change. Learn more at madeleinewallace.About the NYC Big Book AwardThe NYC Big Book Award celebrates excellence across independent, mainstream, and self-published book releases worldwide. Judged by a diverse panel of book industry specialists, the competition recognizes standout titles across fiction and non-fiction categories that demonstrate compelling authority, outstanding design, and significant cultural or professional relevance. For more information, visit .

Gabby Olczak

NYC Big Book Award

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'THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE' by Career Strategist Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace Honored at 2026 NYC Big Book Award News Provided By Independent Press Award November 09, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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