Finding The Right School Starts Now: Independent Education Group Helps Parents Plan For 2027

Michelle Smith, founder and chief education strategist of Independent Education Group

National educational expert explores the preparation parents should be doing now for the next school year.

- Michelle Smith, Founder of Independent Education Group

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most parents care deeply about their kids doing well in school. Many go to great lengths to ensure they put their kids into what are considered great schools, only to still find that their child struggles or feels lonely and left out. Much of this can be avoided with a school that is a great fit for the individual, and the search for next year's school year begins now.

“Many people wait until the last minute to decide their child needs a new school,” explains Michelle Smith, founder and chief education strategist of Independent Education Group.“This means there wasn't much done to ensure that the new school will be a good fit either. We have to do better than that so they have what they need to succeed at that new school.”

Smith has worked in education for decades and knows all too well how most parents choose a school or their child. They look at the rankings, reviews, and what other people around them are doing. Meanwhile, they don't actually look at their child to see what they need as an individual. Only when they do that, she urges, will parents find a school that is the right fit, which makes all the difference.

According to research published in the Journal of Intelligence in 2025, a strong sense of school belonging is essential for students' academic achievement, emotional well-being, and overall development. There are numerous factors that combine to create that strong sense of belonging, including when students actively participate in school life. Belonging improves when the student receives strong academic and emotional support, and they are more socially involved.

A student's success at a particular school is heavily influenced by their individual skills, but also by the school environment. Matching the right school environment to the student is crucial to get the best results. In other words, not all schools are a good fit for all students. In order to help a child succeed, parents need to look at their child and consider what type of school is best for that person as an individual. If they have multiple children, it needs to be done for each of them.

Here are some things parents should be considering now to find the best school choice for their students for 2027:

.Consider the options. Traditional public school is not the only option available. There are plenty of others that should be considered in order to find the best fit for each child. These include magnet and charter schools, online schools, and private schools. Look at the different options and focus of each one to see what's being offered.

.Evaluate the individual. Considering each child individually is a must in order to get the best academic fit. Consider a variety of things, including their learning style, academic pace, values, and what type of school vibe they would do well with. Look at their academic interests as well as their social and personal interests, which are pieces that should not be left out when choosing a school.

.Discuss options. If the child is older, have a discussion with them about the type of school they are interested in exploring. See if they have a preference or interests that you may not be aware of. Some students want to pursue certain fields of study, while others want a more advanced pace, such as honors classes or dual enrollment.

.Get assistance. Navigating the field of school options and finding the best fit can be daunting. Oftentimes, people find it more effective to work with someone to help them with the evaluation and options. Doing this removes the emotional side of interjecting our own opinions, so it often leads to a better school fit.

.Be open. Going into the process with an open mind and considering all the options is the best way to find a great fit. Those with multiple kids may find that they end up going to different schools, which is okay, as long as they are all the best fit for each individual.

“I've helped many families find a school option where their child thrives,” added Smith.“The right school fit is going to lead to a happier student who does better academically and feels they belong. That's a feeling every parent wants to give their child, and they can!”

Smith urges parents to conduct an annual educational strategy checkup, so that they will have what they need to thrive academically and beyond. Families today have many educational opportunities, many of which they are not usually aware of. When each child has been paired with the educational path that suits their needs, personality, and learning style, they are more likely to do well and go farther.

Smith has spent more than 20 years serving as a dean of students, principal, head of school and educational leader. Today, she serves families nationwide as a trusted education strategist, providing personalized guidance that extends well beyond school admissions. From early educational planning and school transitions to academic coaching, college preparation, parent advising and student advocacy, she helps families skillfully navigate every stage of a child's educational journey. Her purpose is to empower families to make thoughtful, informed educational decisions that unlock each student's fullest potential. For more information, visit .

About Independent Education Group

Founded by veteran educator Michelle Smith, Independent Education Group is a national educational advisory firm dedicated to helping families navigate every stage of the educational journey with confidence. Serving as a family's trusted educational advisory firm, Independent Education Group provides personalized educational strategy, advocacy, academic guidance, parent coaching and year-round support that extends far beyond school admissions. Built on five guiding pillars of Vision, Strategy, Guidance, Advocacy and Opportunity, the firm partners with families to help students thrive academically, socially and personally while making thoughtful educational decisions from childhood through college. Guided by the belief that every child deserves an educational journey designed with purpose, guided by expertise and supported with unwavering advocacy.

Cher Murphy

Cher Murphy PR

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Finding the Right School Starts Now: Independent Education Group Helps Parents Plan for 2027 News Provided By Cher Murphy PR November 09, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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