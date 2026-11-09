Deadline Alert: Webull Corporation Investors Have Until December 7, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Webull Corporation securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Webull Corporation ("Webull" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BULL ) have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Webull Corporation securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Webull Corporation case, Ward v. Webull Corporation et al., was filed on October 8, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa) (Case No. 8:26-cv-03052).

Investors who suffered losses on Webull Corporation investments can contact Glancy about the Webull Corporation class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 7, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Webull Corporation investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026

Class period: April 26, 2025 to October 6, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 8, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa)



What happened?

On October 7, 2026, the bipartisan House Select Committee on China issued a report which found "a profound gap" between Webull's public marketing as "an American company" and actual control of the alleged St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm. The committee reportedly found“Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China.” The Select Committee also reportedly found that Webull initially told the Select Committee that it had no offices or employees in China, while Webull's mainland China subsidiary in fact employed approximately 863 employees, or 62% of Webull's global workforce.

Webull Corporation stock fell $1.39 or 19.09%, to close at $5.89 on October 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Webull Corporation complaint allege?

The Webull Corporation securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Webull Corporation's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (2) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; (3) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Webull Corporation's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Webull Corporation securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Webull Corporation alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law. The December 7, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Webull Corporation investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Webull Corporation class action must move the Court by December 7, 2026. To learn more, visit the Webull Corporation case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Webull Corporation class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Webull Corporation case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Webull Corporation securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Webull Corporation shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Webull Corporation lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Webull Corporation class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa) by December 7, 2026.

What if I miss the Webull Corporation deadline? After December 7, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Webull Corporation investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Webull Corporation class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Webull Corporation investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Webull Corporation lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Webull Corporation class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Webull Corporation case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Ward v. Webull Corporation et al., U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa)

Webull Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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