Deadline Alert: Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors Have Until November 30, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Fluence Energy, Inc. securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLNC ) have until November 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Fluence Energy, Inc. case, Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., was filed on September 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:26-cv-08475).

Investors who suffered losses on Fluence Energy, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Fluence Energy, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 30, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Fluence Energy, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026

Class period: November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 28, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



What happened?

On February 4, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence reported first quarter 2026 financial results, including a GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, a 6.5 percentage point decline year over year, due to "additional estimated costs on two projects." Further, net losses also increased to $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $57.0 million for the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, the Company continued to allege that its growth was being fueled by "accelerating data center growth, utility demand and rising industrial loads" and the Company has "been preparing for this inflection in growth with our expanded sales effort, global supply chain and domestic content strategy, which are driving our ability to deliver competitive products to customers around the world. "

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $10.04 per share or 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share on February 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced third quarter financial results, including that revenue of $6.49.8 million was "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities. " Further the Company reported "adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 5.9%, compared to approximately 15.4% in the same quarter last year, primarily reflecting the impact of delays to revenue." The Company concluded that it "now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility." As a result, the Company slashed its guidance, cutting its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance by $0.4 billion at the midpoint, and its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $60 million at the midpoint, a -120% change.

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $1.02 per share or 7.17%, to close at $13.21 per share on August 6, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on September 16, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that, among other things, the Company was cutting its full year revenue guide again, this time by approximately $0.6 billion, to $2.4 billion. The Company also dramatically cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guide from negative $10 million, to negative $200 million. The Company attributed the revision to ongoing "delays in the rampup of our contract manufacturing facility."

On this news Fluence Energy stock fell $1.39 per share or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026, further injuring investors.

What does the Fluence Energy, Inc. complaint allege?

The Fluence Energy, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Fluence Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Fluence Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Fluence Energy, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed. The November 30, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Fluence Energy, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Fluence Energy, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 30, 2026. To learn more, visit the Fluence Energy, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Fluence Energy, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Fluence Energy, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence Energy, Inc. securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Fluence Energy, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Fluence Energy, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Fluence Energy, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 30, 2026.

What if I miss the Fluence Energy, Inc. deadline? After November 30, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Fluence Energy, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Fluence Energy, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Fluence Energy, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Fluence Energy, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Fluence Energy, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Fluence Energy, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

Fluence Energy, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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