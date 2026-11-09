Novo Resources Releases Updated Corporate Presentation

The new presentation outlines Novo's strategic priorities, exploration results, project advancements, and near-term catalysts. It offers investors a clear and current view of Novo's evolving growth strategy and its portfolio of high-potential gold assets.

“Our updated corporate presentation reflects the significant progress we've made across our exploration portfolio,” said Mr. Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and acting CEO of Novo Resources.“As we continue to unlock value across our projects, we remain focused on delivering disciplined growth and long-term value for shareholders.”









ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz Aueq development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,619 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

... North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

... Media:

Peter Taylor

+61 412 036 231

...









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



